Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 19:18 Uhr
Stavtar Launches StavMarket: A Dynamic Marketplace Connecting Vendors with Industry-Leading $2.4 Trillion AUM Alternative Investment Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar, the leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management, today announced the launch of StavMarket. StavMarket is a premier vendor discovery and benchmarking marketplace built natively within Stavtar's flagship StavPay platform.

Stavtar

With more than $10 billion in expenses and over 500,000 invoices processed, StavPay is trusted by over 100 alternative asset managers managing $2.4 trillion in AUM. Now, through StavMarket, hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and institutional allocators can discover, evaluate, and engage vendors in a curated, data-driven ecosystem.

"Our mission is to anonymously connect our community with innovative vendors, powered by value-added metrics that drive smarter outcomes," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "We help our clients engage with top-tier providers when critical purchasing decisions are being made."

The StavMarket storefront enables vendors to create branded, searchable profiles, with product information, videos, brochures, reviews, and a CONNECT button to drive direct engagement. Each client receives unique discount codes tied to vendor profiles. This provides transparent ROI measurement and insight into buyer behavior. Vendors also have the opportunity to be featured at Stavtar client conferences through fireside chats, expert panels, product demonstrations, cobranded marketing collateral and thought leadership content.

"We have over 15,000 vendors being paid through the platform, from fintech startups to global service providers," said Avtar Batth, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "With StavMarket, we are proud to offer a trusted platform that helps brands distinguish themselves and build lasting relationships with discerning buyers."

Initial vendor categories include fund administration, legal and compliance, software, AI tools, outsourcing solutions, research & market data providers, and more. To explore the platform or join StavMarket, contact bd@stavtar.com.

About Stavtar
Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York City, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 100 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736907/Stavtar_2025_Logo_PNG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stavtar-launches-stavmarket-a-dynamic-marketplace-connecting-vendors-with-industry-leading-2-4-trillion-aum-alternative-investment-ecosystem-302512230.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
