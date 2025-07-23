San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Lovart, a bold AI design and branding Agent with capabilities of an award-winning creative team, has officially launched its long-awaited generative design platform, exiting Beta with a bold mission: to generate six figure or higher branding and advertising campaigns using nothing more than a single text prompt.

Positioned as a disruptive force within the branding world with 800,000 users across 70 countries, Lovart is enabling in-house brands and boutique agencies who are already weaving AI into their teams, to unlock 4A agency-quality branding.

Lovart's launch comes at a pivotal moment. Just as AI has reshaped education, AI agents are quickly becoming essential within creative organizations. Teams are increasingly relying on generative tools not just to assist but to also lead in shaping and dictating visual trends, much like fashion editors do each season. Only now, the editor isn't human. It's AI.

The Creative Engine Powering Lovart

Under the hood, Lovart is powered by its proprietary creative reasoning engine, MCoT (Mind Chain of Thought). Going as far as assessing and analyzing the brand's requirements, business context, and the target audience, its output is on par with top-tier Creative Directors and professional-grade visual assets.

With just a simple text prompt or a reference image, users can generate up to 40 high-fidelity, agency-quality assets in only minutes. From branding kits, social posts and storyboards to UI flows and even packaging, Lovart delivers a breadth of output rarely seen in a single platform. But what truly sets it apart is its creative intelligence - the first of its kind to infuse visual outputs with an unexpected, witty, and human-like flair.

"At Lovart, we don't have product managers. We have designers who teach AI how to think, in a way that you might expect from a Creative Director," said Melvin Chen, CEO of Lovart. "The canvas is the desk. The agent is your teammate. Together, they recreate the most natural way design happens that captures nuance, emotion and brand essence within a single prompt, enabling anyone to bring their creative visions to life, even without a design background."

Inside Lovart: The Features Redefining Creative Work

ChatCanvas - Lovart's "ChatCanvas" is an infinite, intelligent canvas that responds to intent through shared visual and dialogue. It is built for true creative collaboration between humans and AI.

Multi-agent Co-Creation - Lovart is powered by specialized AI agents, each handling a distinct creative task whether it's designing logos or packaging, to UI/UX mock ups and competitive research. These agents collaborate on complex campaigns while staying aligned through a shared context layer called "Design Context Core." This ensures Lovart is contextually aware of the broader brand campaign, ensuring cohesive and on-brand output across all materials.

Autonomous Design Intelligence - Unlike other platforms, Lovart's design prowess is comparable to a Creative Director, capable of guiding you from idea to execution. It's capable of planning the workflow, sourcing design references, all the way to delivering the output.

Long-Term Recall - But also like humans, Lovart learns over time. It not only remembers your preferences, design choices, and imported assets, but also analyzes them to understand emotional tone and context. For example, it can interpret a color palette and automatically apply the right hues to future projects.

Learns and Predicts Workflow Habits - Lovart also learns your workflow habits, whether you design for Instagram or YouTube, and where you draw inspiration from, whether it's Pinterest or Behance. It also predicts your next move and offers smart suggestions, flagging layout issues, color mismatches, or creative opportunities in real time.

Advanced Canvas Editing - Modify layers, adjust text, and fine-tune layout and styles with built-in tools. Control everything from font to form in one place.

Top AI Models Under One Roof - As a full-spectrum creative suite, Lovart also supports cross-modal generation across image, video, and audio. Lovart supports top AI models.

About Lovart

Lovart AI is a San Francisco-based technology company pioneering the world's first Design Agent - an AI-native system that interprets creative intent, decomposes complex tasks, and coordinates leading multimodal models to deliver comprehensive outputs across image, video, and 3D formats. Co-founded by Lovart's CEO Melvin Chen and Haofan Wang, an AI researcher with training from Carnegie Mellon University, and supported by a global team of experts in AI systems and creative tooling, Lovart is transforming the creative landscape. Since launching in 2025, Lovart has rapidly gained traction with more than 800,000 users, fundamentally changing how modern creators and studios approach design workflows.

To learn more about Lovart visit https://www.lovart.ai/

To visit Lovart's X page: https://x.com/lovart_ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259781

SOURCE: 41Caijing