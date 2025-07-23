Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 19:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

At the Cannes Film Festival, CANNES GALA 2025 Honours Global Cultural Contributions

CANNES, France, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 edition of CANNES GALA - a cultural honours ceremony held in official collaboration with the Cannes Film Market "Marché du Film" at the Cannes Film Festival - was officially unveiled to the world, once again bringing together an extraordinary gathering of global leaders, creators, and innovators under the theme "Honest and Noble."

CANNES GALA 2025 - an international cultural ceremony honoring creators at the forefront of global innovation.

CANNES GALA is a platform designed to honour individuals and organizations whose work significantly contributes to the evolution of the global content industry - spanning cinema, music, technology, performing arts, space exploration, and cultural heritage.

The highlight of the evening was the Preuve du Do Ceremony, honouring six exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions. Preuve du Do is a distinction bestowed upon individuals and organizations who have profoundly shaped the evolution of the global content industry.

The honour was presented by the following distinguished figures:

Ado (Japan) - Music
Ado's work, created under anonymity, has illuminated an era shaped by repression and solitude, becoming a foundational voice for a new generation of creators.

Maverick Space Systems (USA) - Space
Recognised for pioneering missions bridging the arts and space engineering.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. (Japan) - Animation
Celebrated for decades of support to the animation industry through their iconic pencils.

Gavin Wood (UK) - Technology
Recognised for advancing Web3 and decentralised internet innovation.

LEGO Group (Denmark) - Toy & Education
Honoured for inspiring generations of creative minds globally.

Julie Taymor (USA) - Performing Arts
Celebrated as a pioneer of multidisciplinary stage and film direction.

The ceremony also featured an exceptional cultural performance:
Noh "Yugao," led by Shonosuke Okura, a designated Living National Treasure of Japan, in combination with Japanese Ikebana by Ryota Hagiwara (Produced by Mucha-Kucha).

A charity auction was held in support of artists with disabilities, with proceeds going to relevant institutions and programs, reinforcing CANNES GALA's mission to support diversity and inclusion within the creative industries.

While the MET GALA and the GRAMMY Awards celebrate excellence in fashion and music, CANNES GALA establishes a distinct cultural space within the content industry - honouring creators and visionaries who inspire across disciplines.

The next edition of CANNES GALA is already being prepared. We look forward to welcoming you back to Cannes in May 2026.

  • CANNES GALA

Chairman: Taichi
Executive Producer: Ryo Nakatsuji
Producer: Takuro Ando
Director: Ippei Nishihara
Produced by NOMA

  • Media Contact

CANNES GALA
Ryo Nakatsuji
info@cannes-gala.com

A moment of transcendence - Noh

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737038/CANNES_GALA_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736749/CANNES_GALA_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-the-cannes-film-festival-cannes-gala-2025-honours-global-cultural-contributions-302512243.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.