SportsEngine Named Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 National Youth Sports Summit, Hosted on October 28th at LakePoint Sports

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, is proud to announce NBC Sports Next's youth sports technology leader SportsEngine as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 National Youth Sports Summit. Returning for its fifth year on Tuesday, October 28 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET at the state-of-the-art Champions Center on LakePoint's globally recognized 1,300-acre campus, this year's summit promises to be its most impactful yet.

The partnership between SportsEngine and LakePoint Sports highlights their shared commitment to exploring and addressing the challenges and opportunities in the travel and youth sports ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, cutting-edge technology, data, and media to elevate the experience and inspire the next generation of athletes.

"Together with SportsEngine, we're bringing the future of travel and youth sports into focus," said Mark M. O'Brien, President and CEO of LakePoint Sports. "This summit is where transformative ideas are born-ideas that will shape the $40 billion travel and youth sports industry for years to come. The caliber of leaders, content, and conversations assembled here continues to be simply unmatched."

The 2025 Summit, themed around the meteoric rise of travel and youth sports, will feature a powerful lineup of panels and special guest conversations designed to spark dialogue and action, including:

? State of the Travel and Youth Sports Industry - A comprehensive look at the trends, challenges, and opportunities defining the sector's explosive growth.

? Celebrating Athletes - Spotlighting the journeys, stories, and impact of athletes shaping the future.

? Driving the Game Forward: Tech, Data & Media - Exploring how advanced technology, data analytics, and media platforms are redefining the youth sports experience for athletes, coaches, and fans alike.

? Investing Beyond Pro Sports: The Youth Sports Multiplier - Examining why youth sports has become a hotbed for investment and economic development.

? Growing the World's Biggest Sport: FIFA World Cup Ripple Effect - A global perspective on how soccer's continued rise fuels opportunity at every level of play.

"The National Youth Sports Summit has become the best conference in our industry for leaders to exchange ideas and chart the course for the future," said Will McIntosh, President of NBC Sports Next. "We're honored to act as the presenting sponsor for this year's event, tackling some of the most pressing and exciting trends driving youth sports today-from technology and media innovation to investment strategies and global growth."

Additional panel topics and a star-studded roster of speakers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event, continuing the summit's tradition of featuring the industry's most influential voices.

The Summit will also honor a visionary leader with the 2025 LakePoint Sports Impact Award, presented annually to an individual or organization whose work significantly impacts the youth sports ecosystem. Past honorees include Roberto Clemente Jr., a universally respected philanthropist, humanitarian, entrepreneur, producer, former broadcaster, and professional baseball player, and Olympic softball legend Jennie Finch, whose trailblazing career continues to inspire millions worldwide.

This one-of-a-kind gathering attracts sports venue operators, event organizers, brand executives, media leaders, and travel and tourism professionals eager to collaborate and capitalize on insights in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global sports economy. Attendees will also enjoy a VIP Networking Reception & Partnership Expo, providing invaluable opportunities to connect with fellow innovators and thought leaders.

Registration Information Spots are limited for this exclusive gathering of industry leaders. Secure your place-and elevate your experience with VIP access and premium accommodations-before it sells out. Register now at NationalYouthSportsSummit.com.

About SportsEngine

SportsEngine creates powerful technology and services to simplify and grow youth sports, making it easier for organizations to connect with coaches, families, athletes and fans. SportsEngine technology serves thousands of youth sports organizations, clubs, studios, franchises, tournaments, teams, National Governing Bodies, professional sports leagues and municipalities; and equips millions of coaches, families, athletes and fans with technology products that help simplify their sporting lives. The SportsEngine family of brands includes SportsEngine HQ, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry's most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; SportsEngine Motion, an all-inclusive management software specifically developed for studio and class-based sports, as well as sports that conduct camps, clinics and private lessons; SportsEngine Tourney, a youth sports tournament management software; SportsEngine AES, a competition management software designed specifically for volleyball. Many of these offerings also provide technical integrations, making the youth sports experience more connected and simpler than ever before. SportsEngine also owns and operates the National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), which provides youth sports background screenings to nearly 1 million coaches and volunteers to help keep youth sports experiences for young athletes safe and positive.

