23.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
The Palace Company: Moon Palace the Grand Punta Cana to Debut With 2,171 Rooms - 66% Offering Ocean Views

With a $1.5 billion investment, the landmark resort will generate 5,700 direct jobs and launch an unprecedented community for hotel staff and their families

MÉRIDA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / The Palace Company has announced that Moon Palace The Grand-Punta Cana will open with 2,171 rooms, 66% of which will feature direct ocean views-making it the resort with the highest number of oceanfront accommodations in the Dominican Republic's history. "This project is a game-changer for hospitality in the Caribbean," said Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. "Its scale, vertical design, environmental preservation, and human impact will set a new standard for our industry."

Moon Palace The Grand Punta Cana

Moon Palace The Grand Punta Cana

Backed by an investment of over $1.5 billion, the property features two 18-story towers-a bold departure from the typical three- to four-story resorts that define the region. This design allowed for the preservation of over 228,000 square meters of natural vegetation, including 400 meters of protected mangrove forest. Elevated walkways will guide guests to the beach while safeguarding the ecosystem. The resort's tiered construction also enabled the conservation of 38,000 square meters of green space every three floors-making it the most environmentally sustainable hotel ever built in the country.

As part of the project's long-term vision, The Palace Company will also introduce Ciudad Palace-a first-of-its-kind community for hospitality workers and their families. The development will include 1,800 apartments, schools, parks, sports areas, retail space, and essential services. In its initial phase, it will provide dignified housing for 4,000 employees, and eventually become home to more than 12,000 people, addressing one of the tourism sector's greatest challenges: the long commutes faced by hotel staff.

From 2027 onward, Moon Palace The Grand-Punta Cana will be fully powered by renewable energy-solar during the day and wind at night-dramatically reducing its carbon footprint. With 19 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, and over 5,000 daily visitors to its grand lobby, the resort will redefine luxury, sustainability, and social impact in the Caribbean.

Recruitment begins in three months, with the official opening scheduled for early 2026- ushering in a new era for Dominican tourism and responsible development in the region.

About The Palace Company

The Palace Company is synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality. The distinguished conglomerate currently comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts, a luxurious collection of European plan hotels and resorts in Italy, and an all-inclusive natural island resort in the Maldives; the luxury, all-inclusive Palace Resorts in Cancun, Playa del Carmen & Cozumel; the family-friendly all-inclusive Moon Palace Resorts in Cancun & Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and the 5-diamond, adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun & Los Cabos.

Contact Information

Geraldine Villasmil
Marketing Director
gvillasmil@thepalacecompany.com
+52 5618626901

SOURCE: The Palace Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/moon-palace-the-grand-punta-cana-to-debut-with-2-171-rooms-66-offering-ocean-views-1051579

