23.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
The Michaels Organization: Villages of Fort Belvoir Residents Receive $437K in Academic Scholarships

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Has Awarded 47 Villages of Fort Belvoir Residents With Academic Scholarships

FORT BELVOIR, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, recently celebrated the awarding of $437,500 in scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year to 47 residents living at The Villages of Fort Belvoir, on-post housing owned and managed by Michaels.

2025 Fort Belvoir Michaels Scholars

2025 Fort Belvoir Michaels Scholars
Michaels' 2025 Fort Belvoir Scholars pose with their awards alongside Colonel David J. Stewart, Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander and David Dentino, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships

"An education can change the world, and this scholarship is just the beginning of that journey," said David Dentino, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships. "This is a phenomenal way for The Michaels Organization to give back to the community and to continue being more than just a housing provider."

"Michaels is deeply committed to supporting our military families- not only by providing quality housing, but also by ensuring our residents have the resources they need to pursue their dreams," said John Zurlo, Senior VP of Investment Management for The Michaels Organization. "As the children of service members, these students have already made sacrifices for our country, and it is a privilege for us at Michaels to support their academic success."

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation provides grants to residents to use toward their pursuit of higher education at any accredited college, university, or vocational training program in the nation. Scholarships are awarded annually and students may reapply each year of their undergraduate education for continuing grants.

All foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by corporations, companies, families, private trusts, and individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 by The Michaels Organization's Founder and Chairman, Michael J. Levitt, and his wife, Pat Levitt.

Among this year's scholars awarded at Fort Belvoir is Alejandra Escobar, a rising senior at Texas A&M University studying mechanical engineering. With her degree, Alejandra hopes to make everyday life more environmentally friendly. Another scholar, David Speilman Jr., will be transferring to Georgetown University in the fall to continue his Computer Science degree. After graduation, David plans to serve as a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger, proudly continuing a family tradition of military service.

Michaels has been a Department of Defense private-sector partner since 2004 and began offering scholarships for military residents in 2006. Since then, the Foundation has awarded over $6 million to Michaels' military residents - almost $2 million of which has been to Fort Belvoir residents.

Fort Belvoir's scholarship awards are a part of the greater $2.4 million awarded by the Foundation, which was announced in June as benefiting residents of Michaels' military and affordable communities. In total, the Foundation has awarded $19 million across programs for Michaels' affordable, military, and student housing communities within its portfolio.

###

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation

The Michaels Educational Foundation is a non-profit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, established to administer scholarships to Michaels residents. The scholarship program was the first of its kind in the affordable housing industry when it was created and since its inception, the program has expanded to include residents of Michaels' military and student living communities and is monumental to The Michaels Organization's mission of Creating Communities that Lift Lives.

Contact Information

Laura Zaner
Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing
lzaner@tmo.com
856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

Domenica DeSorte
Corporate Marketing Communications Manager, The Michaels Organization
ddesorte@tmo.com
(856) 396-8532

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization



