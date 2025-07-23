Evolve Bank & Trust Names Matt Knueven President, Mortgage Division

Mortgage Division Gets Experienced Leader to Lead New Era

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Knueven to President of the Mortgage Division. This appointment will usher in a new era of strategic leadership and operational excellence for Evolve's mortgage division.

Matt Knueven

Matt Knueven, President of Mortgage, Evolve Bank & Trust

Knueven brings over 30 years of mortgage lending and operations experience, having served in senior leadership roles at prominent financial institutions including Regions Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and RBS Citizens. His tenure is marked by successful scale-ups in loan fulfillment, award-winning customer experience improvements, and high-performance team development.

"Matt brings together the strong leadership and the precision of a strategist," said Mark Mosteller, President and Chief Financial Officer of Evolve Bank & Trust. "He inspires teams to exceed expectations, not just with results but with purpose."

Knueven's appointment is part of Evolve's broader commitment to strategic leadership and community-centered service. Under his guidance, Evolve Mortgage will continue delivering high-quality financial solutions while deepening trust with customers, partners, and shareholders.

"This promotion isn't just about where Matt's been, it's about where he'll take us," added Mosteller. "Evolve Mortgage is ready for its next evolution, and Matt is the right person to lead that charge."

About Evolve Bank & Trust

For 100 years, Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization, has offered specialized solutions in Open Banking , Personal and Business Banking , Mortgage , SBA Lending , Physicians Capital , and Trust . Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies.??

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust

