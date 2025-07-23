Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evolve Bank & Trust Names Matt Knueven President, Mortgage Division

Mortgage Division Gets Experienced Leader to Lead New Era

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Knueven to President of the Mortgage Division. This appointment will usher in a new era of strategic leadership and operational excellence for Evolve's mortgage division.

Matt Knueven

Matt Knueven
Matt Knueven, President of Mortgage, Evolve Bank & Trust

Knueven brings over 30 years of mortgage lending and operations experience, having served in senior leadership roles at prominent financial institutions including Regions Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and RBS Citizens. His tenure is marked by successful scale-ups in loan fulfillment, award-winning customer experience improvements, and high-performance team development.

"Matt brings together the strong leadership and the precision of a strategist," said Mark Mosteller, President and Chief Financial Officer of Evolve Bank & Trust. "He inspires teams to exceed expectations, not just with results but with purpose."

Knueven's appointment is part of Evolve's broader commitment to strategic leadership and community-centered service. Under his guidance, Evolve Mortgage will continue delivering high-quality financial solutions while deepening trust with customers, partners, and shareholders.

"This promotion isn't just about where Matt's been, it's about where he'll take us," added Mosteller. "Evolve Mortgage is ready for its next evolution, and Matt is the right person to lead that charge."

About Evolve Bank & Trust

For 100 years, Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization, has offered specialized solutions in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, and Trust. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies.??

Contact Information

Eric Helvie
Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing & Communications
eric.helvie@getevolved.com

.

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/evolve-bank-and-trust-names-matt-knueven-president-mortgage-division-1052053

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.