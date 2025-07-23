Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, will officially list Wowbit (WWB) on July 24, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). The WWB/USDT trading pair will be accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wwb_usdt.





WWB Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/259782_dfde300574a76831_001full.jpg

Introducing Wowoo: Blockchain-Powered Token Ecosystem for Social Impact

Wowoo is a next-generation token protocol designed to translate social impact into digital value. In a world where currencies represent profit and power, Wowoo introduces WWB (Wowbit Token) - a token representing Proof of Goodness. It enables communities, NGOs, brands, and even governments to recognize, quantify, and circulate goodwill as an economic asset.

Key Features and Applications

Proof of Goodness (PoG): A novel verification model rewarding acts of social contribution rather than computational power.

A novel verification model rewarding acts of social contribution rather than computational power. Burn-to-Give Mechanism: Utility of WWB tokens triggers a token burn mechanism, donating value to verified causes, creating on-chain ESG actions.

Utility of WWB tokens triggers a token burn mechanism, donating value to verified causes, creating on-chain ESG actions. Stake-to-Support Model: Brands and sponsors can stake WWB to support projects, replacing traditional advertising with social proof staking.

Brands and sponsors can stake WWB to support projects, replacing traditional advertising with social proof staking. Currency as a Service (CaaS): A modular infrastructure allowing institutions to launch custom community currencies, backed by Wowoo ecosystem.

Empowering a Human-Centric Blockchain Ecosystem

Unlike most tokens driven by speculation, Wowoo's value comes from verifiable, meaningful action. It is not just a digital currency - it is a system of ethical signaling, reputation exchange, and impact-driven liquidity. With an embedded social layer, Wowoo avoids greenwashing by making every token movement traceable to real-world goodwill.

Backed by strong B2B strategic capabilities and global partnerships, Wowoo is positioned to become the protocol of choice for social-value tokenization in the emerging reputation economy.

WWB Token Utility and Ecosystem Role

WWB serves as the fuel and proof unit within the Wowoo ecosystem. It is used for:

Social contribution verification (via PoG)

Staking and sponsorship

Accessing partner ecosystems

Launching CaaS-powered sub-tokens

Its supply is fixed, deflationary through burns, and distribution is designed to support long-term alignment between participants, validators, and contributors.

Strategic Vision and Roadmap

WOWOO envisions a world where doing good becomes economically viable.

Key roadmap stages include:

Q3 2025: MVP launch of Burn-to-Give and Stake-to-Support modules

MVP launch of Burn-to-Give and Stake-to-Support modules Q4 2025: Social impact resume "Wowoo Portal" app release

Social impact resume "Wowoo Portal" app release 2026: Initial NGO partnerships + CaaS pilot programs

Learn More about Wowoo (WWB)

Website: https://www.wowoonet.com

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259782

SOURCE: LBank