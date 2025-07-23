PRESS RELEASE

Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2025

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 23 July 2025-For the widespread deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) to succeed, emitters, financiers and project developers continue to be challenged to make viable investment decisions in an unpredictable market.

Now in its third year, Wood Mackenzie's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2025will bring together expert analysts and industry leaders in Houston, October 8-9. Attendees will include representatives from carbon emitting industries, policy makers, upstream players, project developers, financiers, EPCs, and midstream transportation, storage, and utilization providers who will discuss the costs and economic feasibility of projects.

Key themes on the agenda include:

Making the economics of CCUS projects work: How can developers reduce the cost of capture across CAPEX and OPEX with proven and emerging technologies?

Making the business case for CO2 utilization: How can low carbon CO2 compete with other incumbent low carbon technologies such as biogas and hydrogen?

EPA versus state permitting primacy: What are the pitfalls and in what regions are projects getting to FID?

Global perspectives on CCUS: How will carbon pricing, government cost support, price premium for products, and voluntary markets evolve around the world, and can developers hedge for certainty?

The Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2025 will bring together leading experts from across the industry, including:

Mhairidh Evans, VP, Global Head of CCUS Research, Wood Mackenzie

Anita Thompkins, Director, Drinking Water Infrastructure Development Division, US Environmental Protection Agency

Tim Stedman, Chief Executive Officer, Storegga

Ed Crooks, Vice-Chair Americas, Wood Mackenzie

Peter Findlay, CCUS Economics and CCUS North America Lead, Wood Mackenzie

Kristen Ghattas, Vice President, Carbon Capture, Utilization, & Storage and Emerging, Chevron

Stephan Rupert, Chief Investment Officer, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management

Nan Ransohoff, Head of Climate, Stripe

Robert Keepers, Managing Director, Commercial and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan

Abby Weaver, Vice President, Business Operations and Strategy, Entergy Texas

Juan Marcos Braga, VP Carbon Capture US, TotalEnergies

Elizabeth L. McGinley, Partner, Tax Department Chair, Energy Transition Practice Chair, Bracewell LLP

Matt Eggers, Managing Director, Prelude Ventures





