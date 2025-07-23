Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (Nasdaq:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved the commencement of the process to voluntarily delist its securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and its intention to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 (the "common stock"), from listing and registration on Nasdaq. Nasdaq previously suspended the trading of the Company's common stock on March 5, 2025 due to noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and notified the Company that a Form 25 would be filed. However, as Nasdaq has not yet made the filing, the Company is doing so voluntarily.

About Crown

Crown is a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment. Operating across multiple businesses - Smart Windows and Construction - Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

