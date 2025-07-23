Haikou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - From July 9 to 12, 180 Overseas Chinese youth from Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada, Denmark, the UAE, Ireland, and Thailand gathered in Haikou for another summer homecoming. They explored the historic Qilou Old Street, experiencing intangible cultural heritage up close; visited the Hainan Provincial Museum to learn about the province's deep-rooted history and rich culture; studied traditional Chinese arts at Qiongtai Normal University; and rode the waves along the West Coast Tourism Resort, enjoying refreshing sea activities. A nighttime cruise offered them a glimpse into Haikou's romantic cityscape. These vibrant experiences painted a vivid picture of a diverse, dynamic, and delightful Haikou-leading many to exclaim, "Haikou is fun!"









Overseas Chinese youth on a journey to trace their cultural roots in Haikou



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9848/259787_wechatimg666.jpg

"These exhibits helped me understand what my grandparents meant by 'our roots,'" said Zhang Zhenghao, an overseas Chinese youth from Denmark, after visiting the Hainan Provincial Museum. "These buildings remind me of the old photos my grandfather used to show me," added Yang Fangfei from Thailand, snapping photos of the intricate plaster carvings on time-worn walls. This immersive cultural journey through Haikou not only deepened the youth's connection to their heritage but also built a bridge for international engagement. It inspired cultural recognition and sparked new possibilities under the blueprint of the Hainan Free Trade Port.





Overseas Chinese youth on a journey to trace their cultural roots in Haikou



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9848/259787_wechatimg667.jpg

As a key hub in China's Belt and Road Initiative and the core city of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou is not only the province's political, economic, technological, and cultural center but also a vibrant coastal city ideal for both living and tourism. With an average annual temperature of 24.3°C and an air quality excellence rate of 99%-ranking first among 168 major Chinese cities-Haikou has earned titles such as "World Health City" and "International Wetland City." It offers a natural "comfort zone" for both locals and international visitors alike.

Hainan is accelerating its efforts to build a globally influential free trade port with Chinese characteristics, aligning with the world's highest standards of openness. As the 2025 deadline for island-wide customs closure approaches, Haikou's international connectivity continues to improve. By July 10, the city had launched 35 international and regional passenger air routes, connecting with 23 major global destinations including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, London, Melbourne, Seoul, Ulaanbaatar, Auckland, Vientiane, Osaka, Moscow, Seattle, Dubai, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Jeddah. These routes are creating faster, more accessible air corridors for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Hainan is making strong progress in improving payment accessibility, helping international visitors feel right at home. Today, major global card networks, including UnionPay International, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Diners Club, and Discover, now support foreign card integration with local platforms for seamless transactions. Additionally, 13 international e-wallets are compatible with Alipay, and 9 with WeChat Pay, enabling quick QR code payments at a wide range of merchants. The "Hainan Payment Service e-Map" offers travelers a one-stop solution to locate foreign currency exchange banks, institutions, facilities, and foreign card ATMs - delivering a smooth, accessible, and hassle-free payment experience.

An official from the Bureau of Tousism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Haikou City noted that the "A journey to trace your culture roots" serves not only as a cultural bridge, but also as a platform for Haikou's global engagement. Driven by cultural exchange and supportive policies, more international visitors are transforming from observers into participants - actively joining the Hainan Free Trade Port initiative and becoming "ambassadors" of Chinese culture and storytellers of Haikou. As a city that connects with the world through sincerity and openness, Haikou is writing new and exciting chapters on the global stage.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259787

SOURCE: Encyclomedia (Beijing) Communications Ltd.