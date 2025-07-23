Persistent Systems: Persistent Achieves $389.7M Revenue in Q1 FY26 with 18.8% Y-o-Y Growth

Reports 38.7% Y-o-Y PAT growth

PUNE, India and SANTA CARLA, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025:



Q1FY26 Margin % Q-o-Q Growth Y-o-Y Growth Revenue







(USD Million) 389.7

3.9 % 18.8 % (INR Million) 33,335.9

2.8 % 21.8 % Constant currency growth



3.3 % 19.0 % EBIT (INR Million) 5,178.1 15.5 % 2.5 % 34.8 % PBT (INR Million) 5,554.1 16.7 % 9.9 % 38.7 % PAT (INR Million) 4,249.4 12.7 % 7.4 % 38.7 %

The 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on July 21, 2025. All the resolutions, including final dividend payment of INR 15 per share, were approved by the members with the requisite majority.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We delivered our 21st sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 3.9% Q-o-Q and 18.8% Y-o-Y, while sustaining operating margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance reflects the strength of our AI-led, platform-driven strategy, focus on customer value creation, and our ability to unlock measurable outcomes.

"Our innovation-led execution and sharp focus on talent continue to drive momentum. This has earned us recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2025 for Digital Engineering Services and in the Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-Gen Application Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. We are also proud to achieve top rankings in Extel's Asia Executive Team survey for Investor Relations and stakeholder trust.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering long-term growth for all stakeholders."

First Quarter FY26 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, was $520.8 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $385.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Replacing legacy on-prem data warehouse and analytics product with an AI-driven solution, ensuring compatibility for seamless migration and continuity for end customers of a multinational technology company

Leveraging SASVA and Agentic AI to build new products and enhance existing ones to accelerate growth for a global software quality leader

Modernizing contact center assurance platform using SASVA to address performance, technology debt, and scalability for a global leader in network lifecycle automation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Enhancing customer experience and process automation through modernization of legacy debt issuance system with a scalable platform for a leading US-based federal corporation

Boosting engineering velocity and operational efficiency by building an enterprise data platform and consolidating applications for a leading global wealth management firm

Enabling faster time-to-market and business growth by co-engineering a digital banking platform for the customers of a global leader in banking and wealth management

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Establishing a software Center of Excellence in India to optimize processes, strengthen leadership, and resolve post-transition issues for a leading life sciences and scientific instrumentation company

Enhancing regulatory compliance and operational efficiency by building a Serious Adverse Event (SAE) tracking and safety report distribution portal for a global leader in clinical research

Expediting product releases and increasing test coverage by leveraging SASVA for one of the global leaders in analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research

Leadership Changes

Yogesh Patgaonkar, Chief People Officer of Persistent, will retire from his role effective July 31, 2025. The Company extends its deep appreciation to Yogesh for his invaluable contributions in shaping and advancing its talent agenda during a pivotal phase of scaling.

Rajiv Naithani, who joined Persistent in February 2025, will assume the role of Chief People Officer effective August 1, 2025, as part of a planned succession. He will drive talent transformation to support business scalability, harnessing AI-driven intelligence and people-first practices to build a high-performance, future-ready workforce.

Shimona Chadha joins Persistent as Chief Marketing Officer to drive the Company's global marketing strategy, strengthen brand positioning, and enable business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

Other News in the Quarter

Dr. Anand Deshpande conferred with the Eminent Engineer's Award 2024 under the 'Industry Category' by the Engineering Council of India

Persistent named the fastest-growing IT Services Brand in Brand Finance's India 100 2025 Report

Persistent achieved top rankings for the second year in a row in Extel's Asia Executive Team Survey

Persistent named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens 2025 for Digital Engineering Services

Persistent cited as a Leader in Everest Group Talent Readiness for Next-Gen Application Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2025

Assessment 2025 Persistent named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group

Persistent applauded as the Best Employer - Emerging Inclusive Companies (Large Company) by Confederation of Indian Industry

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 25,000 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

