Super Products Inc.: Bob Marley & Zion Rootswear Team Up With Keepsake Trading Cards to Release High-End Collectible Card Set

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / In a groundbreaking collaboration between the legendary Bob Marley and Keepsake Trading Cards, fans are invited to experience the legacy of a musical icon through a unique, high-end trading card set designed to capture the spirit and history of Bob Marley. This exclusive collection is set to launch on September 17th, 2025, making it a must-have for both music enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Bob Marley Keepsake Premiere Edition promises an array of rare and authentic memorabilia to celebrate the life and enduring influence of the reggae legend.

Each box, priced at $59.95, includes:

1 Memorabilia Relic Card & 8 Five-Card Packs: Featuring precious items such as a personal signature from Bob Marley, authentic handwriting, unique artifacts like a personal tour-used piano, original ticket stubs, and more amazing artifacts.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating the cultural impact of Bob Marley's music and message. Collectors and fans will have the opportunity to own a tangible piece of Marley's legacy.

"Daddy poured so much love and purpose into everything he did, and it means a lot to see pieces of his journey shared this way," said Cedella Marley. "This project with Keepsake is really special-it gives fans a chance to hold a part of his story, to feel closer to the energy and message he carried through his music and his life."

Keepsake Trading Cards, known for their innovation and quality in the collectible industry, is proud to pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time. "We wanted to create something truly special that allows fans to celebrate and connect with the profound artistry of Bob Marley," said Scott Allen for Keepsake Trading Cards. "This collection is a testament to his enduring legacy and universal appeal."

Available in select retail outlets and online, the Bob Marley Keepsake Trading Card Set is set for a September 17th, 2025 release. Fans are encouraged to secure their collection early to avoid missing out on this exclusive offering.

For more information on purchasing and availability, please visit www.keepsaketradingcards.com or contact Mathew Ezer at Mathew@superproductscorporation.com.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley is not only the man who put Reggae on the global map but a peacemaker and statesman in his native Jamaica, bringing together the country's warring factions. Today, Marley remains one of the 21st century's most important and influential entertainment icons - a symbol of unity - with his music and lifestyle having an indelible impact on new generations of fans globally. His legacy lives on through his lyrics, songs and call to action.

The 2024 biographical drama and musical film, Bob Marley: One Love, opened at No. 1 in 13 major markets, including the U.S, U.K., France, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway. The movie set box office records during its release, surpassing the $200 million mark and solidifying its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity with more than 66 million Facebook fans. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND is the longest-charting album in BillboardMagazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album and second longest charting album of all time overall. "Three Little Birds" and "Could You Be Loved" have both surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first reggae act with two solo songs to reach this milestone.

Bob Marley's legacy has been cemented with numerous awards and honors, including his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and Jamaica's Order Of Merit, recognizing his profound impact on music and culture worldwide. Marley's music continues to be recognized, as a newly recorded collection of his songs recently won the 2025 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

From his first album to every new release, his music and influence continue to be an integral part of each generation's playlist.

For more information, visit bobmarley.com and on all social platforms @bobmarley.

ABOUT KEEPSAKE TRADING CARDS

Keepsake Trading Cards is renowned for their exceptional quality and innovative designs. Specializing in creating unique and memorable trading cards, Keepsake takes pride in celebrating icons and exceptional moments in history for music, pop culture, and entertainment.

For more information, visit keepsaketradingcards.com and on all social platforms @keepsaketradingcards

