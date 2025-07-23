Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - According to a recent poll by hospitality job platform OysterLink, 92% of respondents believe the younger generation lacks awareness about hospitality careers. Younger workers often view hospitality roles as temporary or part-time work, rather than as a legitimate, long-term profession.
In reality, roles in restaurants, hotels, and tourism can lead to long-term, fulfilling career, but they take time, effort, and resilience to build.
"The challenge isn't the lack of opportunity-it's the perception," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "We need to show that hospitality is more than a side job. It's a profession with growth, stability, and real impact. However, it's also a demanding path that requires real commitment."
