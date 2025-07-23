Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - According to a recent poll by hospitality job platform OysterLink, 92% of respondents believe the younger generation lacks awareness about hospitality careers. Younger workers often view hospitality roles as temporary or part-time work, rather than as a legitimate, long-term profession.





OysterLink



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/259817_991617c00410b9c3_001full.jpg

In reality, roles in restaurants, hotels, and tourism can lead to long-term, fulfilling career, but they take time, effort, and resilience to build.

"The challenge isn't the lack of opportunity-it's the perception," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "We need to show that hospitality is more than a side job. It's a profession with growth, stability, and real impact. However, it's also a demanding path that requires real commitment."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.

With job listings like barista in San Francisco or pastry chef jobs in Los Angeles, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259817

SOURCE: OysterLink