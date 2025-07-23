SLAM Exploration Ltd.: Slam Grants Stock Options

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SLAM" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXL) announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire a total of 2,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring July 22, 2030.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The Company commenced its 2025 exploration season with a new bedrock gold discovery on its Jake Lee Gold Project, reporting four samples grading between 18.50 g/t and 75.90 g/t gold (see news release dated May 20, 2025), followed by eight samples ranging from 7.42 g/t to 94.80 g/t ( see news release dated July 9, 2025).

On July 18, 2025, the Company reported a highly chargeable deep conductor situated between the Granges and the Logan zones from the first line of its 2025 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey. This deep anomaly is associated with a 64.90-meter core interval grading 1.49% copper equivalent ("CuEq"), from 23.60 meters to 88.50 meters in drill hole GW2402, within the Granges zone (CuEq calculated using an 85% recovery rate based on assay results disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 7, 2024). .The 2025 exploration program on the Company's Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project continues with additional lines of IP survey. The IP survey is designed to refine drill targets within and surrounding the Granges, Logan and Farquharson copper nickel cobalt zones.

SLAM operates as a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share consideration in 2025. Notably, on February 28, 2025 Slam received $9,000 in cash and 1,200,000 shares of Nine Mile Metals Inc. (CSE:NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. On March 29, 2025, the Company also received a cash payment of $60,000 and 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties on both projects and expects additional cash and share payments.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the receipt of regulatory approval; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, SLAM disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

