Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 22:06 Uhr
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of Narda-MITEQ

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government, environmental and infrastructure sectors, announced today that investment affiliates have sold Narda AcquisitionCo., Inc. ("Narda-MITEQ" or the "Company") to Amphenol Corporation ("Amphenol", NYSE: APH). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo.

Narda-MITEQ is a leading global designer and manufacturer of advanced radiofrequency ("RF") and microwave components and subsystems for defense and commercial end markets. The Company's highly engineered solutions facilitate the conditioning, management and transfer of RF and microwave energy in demanding operating environments across a variety of electronic warfare, signals intelligence, radar, communications and test and measurement applications.

Upon acquiring Narda-MITEQ in 2021, JFLCO successfully partnered with a new management team led by Bob Tavares to improve operations, augment research and development activities and revitalize Narda-MITEQ's sales and marketing strategy to accelerate growth. The Company also executed the acquisition of Intelligent RF Solutions, LLC in December 2021 to expand Narda-MITEQ's product suite and customer base.

Glenn Shor, Chairman of Narda-MITEQ and Partner at JFLCO said, "We are proud of our continued partnership with Bob and his team, as well as the significant strategic initiatives they executed to improve the Company's competitive positioning under our stewardship."

Bob Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Narda-MITEQ, commented, "Through our partnership with the team at JFLCO, we have achieved tremendous organizational and process transformation resulting in significant operational and commercial improvements for our customers and employees. We are excited to build on our successes with our new partners at Amphenol."

"This transaction reflects management's successful execution of our collective strategic plan to expand the Company's product portfolio, grow sales and strengthen Narda-MITEQ's value proposition with its customers," added Ben Hatcher, a Narda-MITEQ Director and Principal at JFLCO. "We wish them continued success with Amphenol."

KippsDeSanto served as exclusive financial advisor to Narda-MITEQ and JFLCO, while A&O Shearman (lead legal) and BakerHostetler (government) provided legal counsel.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-completes-sale-of-narda-miteq-302512359.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
