WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
23.07.25 | 08:09
18,000 Euro
+2,86 % +0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT, HVT.A) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on July 31.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
investor.relations@havertys.com
Tiffany Hinkle
Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/havertys-furniture-to-host-second-quarter-2025-earnings-conference-cal-1052052

