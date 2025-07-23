Harrison Global Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with GRAPES Inc.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced a strategic partnership with GRAPES Inc., a South Korean digital music content platform company specializing in AI-powered music production and virtual artists.

GRAPES Inc. operates an AI-powered music production and inclusive creator platform, enabling a new wave of artists - from emerging talent to virtual performers - to create, distribute, and monetize their music. Its diverse content offerings and platforms include Starlight, an online label representing over 30 indie and rookie artists, ODO, a retail-focused label supporting approximately 20 musicians through a royalty-sharing model, and Creator Cloud, a newly revamped open-label system that allows anyone to publish and distribute music globally. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Harrison Global and GRAPES Inc. will aim to establish a content infrastructure anchored in K-POP and K-culture into key regions such as Japan, China, United States, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. This expansion will include integration across virtual creators, social platforms, and retail businesses under the umbrella of K-culture convergence. As part of this collaboration, the Company will leverage GRAPES Inc.'s expertise in AI music production to enhance its own AI VTuber initiatives, while also supporting the expansion of GRAPES Inc.'s revenue-sharing model into new international markets. This strategic alignment is expected to generate new opportunities for both companies and strengthen GRAPES Inc.'s foundation for sustainable global growth.

Ryoshin Nakade, co-CEO of Harrison Global Holdings Inc., commented, "GRAPES' innovative AI music technology is expected to create strong synergy with our global virtual entertainment strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to introduce a new lifestyle platform centered on K-culture across Korea and the broader Asian market. As we continue to explore the use of AI in our VTuber busienss, GRAPES' proven expertise will significantly accelerate and enhance our efforts in this space."

Hong Young-joo, CEO of GRAPES, stated, "This investment and global partnership marks a turning point for expanding our AI-based music production and virtual artist IP capabilities into the global market. We will continue to strengthen our connection with global fans and contribute to the innovation of the K-culture industry through our AI-powered creative ecosystem."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

