Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.25 | 21:54
3,480 US-Dollar
+9,78 % +0,310
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), today announced it received a standard notice (the "Notice") on July 18, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before July 15, 2025, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Notice indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until September 16, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance and that Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K due date, or until January 12, 2026, to regain compliance. The Notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company has reported separately in the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on July 1, 2025 that it is unable to file the Form 10-K within the prescribed time period.

The Company is targeting a filing date of no later than Thursday, July 31, 2025. Filing on July 31, 2025 will result in 31 days late. The table below shows the last 4-quarters filing trend and related days late.

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Qtr

Quarter end

Filing

SEC due date

Actual filing date

Days late

FY 2024

FY

Mar 31, 2024

Annual

Jul 1, 2024

Sep 13, 2024

-74

FY 2025

Q1

Jun 30, 2024

Q1

Aug 14, 2024

Nov 7, 2024

-85

FY 2025

Q2

Sep 30, 2024

Q2

Nov 14, 2024

Jan 21, 2025

-68

FY 2025

Q3

Dec 31, 2024

Q3

Feb 14, 2025

Apr 8, 2025

-53

FY 2025

FY

Mar 31, 2025

Annual

Jun 30, 2025

Jul 31, 2025
[Target]

-31

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "prospects," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; external factors that may be outside our control, including health emergencies, like epidemics or pandemics, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, price inflation, interest rate increases and supply chain inefficiencies; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; our failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; our ability to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phillip E. Podgorski

Hayden IR

Chief Financial Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 646-536-7331

Phone: 978-874-0591

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email: info@techprecision.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

Website: www.techprecision.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/techprecision-corporation-receives-expected-notification-from-nas-1052089

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.