Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company's investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723437284/en/

Contacts:

Michael Chen

Investor Relations

+1 917-843-0445

investors@clearwateranalytics.com



Claudia Cahill

Media Relations

+1 703-728-1221

press@clearwateranalytics.com