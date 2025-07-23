Highlights

Gross business wins in the quarter of $2,966 million, representing an increase of 10.6% on quarter one 2025.

Net business wins in the quarter of $2,057 million; a net book to bill in the quarter of 1.02.

Quarter two revenue was $2,017.4 million representing an increase of 0.8% on quarter one 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $183.0 million or $2.30 per diluted share, an increase of 30.7% on quarter two 2024 diluted earnings per ordinary share.

Quarter two adjusted EBITDA was $396.0 million or 19.6% of revenue, representing an increase of 1.4% on quarter one 2025.

Quarter two adjusted net income was $259.5 million or $3.26 per diluted ordinary share.

Net debt was $3.0 billion at June 30, 2025 with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.

$250.0 million worth of stock repurchased in quarter two at an average price of $146 per share.

Board of Directors authorized expansion of $500 million to current share repurchase program, bringing the remaining total value of authorized share repurchases to $1 billion to be opportunistically deployed.

Amending full-year 2025 financial revenue guidance to a range of $7,850 $8,150 million, an increase of $50 million at the midpoint from the prior full-year guidance range. Updating full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share* guidance to a range of $13.00 $14.00. Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange, transaction-related integration-related adjustments and their related taxation effect.

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization powered by healthcare intelligence, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON made solid progress in quarter two despite the continuing challenges within the clinical development and macro-economic environments. ICON's innovative solutions continue to resonate with customers, leading to strong progression in gross business wins in the quarter, which increased 11% sequentially over quarter one.

We are updating our full-year financial guidance and now expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $7,850 $8,150 million, an increase of approximately 1% at the midpoint from our prior full-year revenue guidance range. Additionally, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.00 $14.00, reflecting increased pass-through revenue expectations, alongside continued strong cost management across our business."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Gross business wins in the second quarter were $2,966 million and cancellations were $909 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,057 million and a book to bill of 1.02.

Revenue for the second quarter was $2,017.4 million. This represents a decrease of 4.8% on quarter two 2024 or a 5.6% decrease on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $183.0 million, resulting in $2.30 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2025 compared to $1.76 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2024, an increase of 30.7% year over year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $259.5 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.26 compared to $3.75 per share for the second quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $396.0 million or 19.6% of revenue, a decrease of 12.1% on quarter two 2024.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter two 2025 was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $146.2 million. During the quarter $32.3 million was spent on capital expenditure. $250.0 million worth of stock was repurchased at an average price of $146 per share. Additionally, $7.4 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter. At June 30, 2025, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $390.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $526.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $506.6 million at June 30, 2024. Net indebtedness as at June 30, 2025 was $3.0 billion.

Year to date 2025 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $5,647 million and cancellations were $1,568 million. This resulted in net business wins of $4,079 million and a book to bill of 1.01.

Revenue year to date was $4,018.7 million. This represents a year on year decrease of 4.6% or 4.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income year to date was $337.1 million, resulting in $4.20 diluted earnings per share. Year to date adjusted net income was $517.8 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.45 compared to $7.22 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $786.7 million or 19.6% of revenue, a year on year decrease of 12.0%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income year to date was 16.5%.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring, transaction-related integration-related adjustments and their related taxation effect. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on July 24, 2025 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors". This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Our full-year 2025 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization powered by healthcare intelligence. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 39,900 employees in 95 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2025. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON/ICLR-F

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue 2,017,357 2,120,159 4,018,689 4,210,545 Costs and expenses: Direct costs 1,455,758 1,493,600 2,898,437 2,964,967 Selling, general and administrative 205,006 194,458 403,390 371,808 Depreciation and amortization 97,718 149,635 193,676 298,816 Transaction and integration related 6,717 6,820 12,121 13,811 Restructuring 42,950 45,789 82,296 45,789 Total costs and expenses 1,808,149 1,890,302 3,589,920 3,695,191 Income from operations 209,208 229,857 428,769 515,354 Interest income 2,054 1,237 3,856 3,167 Interest expense (50,151 (60,840 (97,760 (132,505 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 161,111 170,254 334,865 386,016 Income tax benefit (expense) 21,861 (23,344 2,258 (51,668 Net income 182,972 146,910 337,123 334,348 Net income per Ordinary Share: Basic 2.31 1.78 4.22 4.04 Diluted 2.30 1.76 4.20 4.02 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 79,245,448 82,738,765 79,899,091 82,658,984 Diluted 79,547,444 83,360,841 80,235,900 83,260,144

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 390,396 538,785 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,367,255 1,401,989 Unbilled revenue 1,244,560 1,286,274 Other receivables 80,637 79,487 Prepayments and other current assets 143,263 140,435 Income taxes receivable 83,292 83,523 Total current assets 3,309,403 3,530,493 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 377,979 382,879 Goodwill 9,092,410 9,051,410 Intangible assets, net 3,443,096 3,559,792 Operating right-of-use assets 140,352 147,602 Other receivables 85,032 72,796 Deferred tax asset 86,275 74,758 Investments in equity 67,743 57,948 Total Assets 16,602,290 16,877,678 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 94,503 173,025 Unearned revenue 1,514,442 1,614,758 Other liabilities 898,909 923,603 Income taxes payable 19,347 55,258 Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes 29,762 29,762 Total current liabilities 2,556,963 2,796,406 Non-current liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net 3,384,488 3,396,398 Lease liabilities 132,713 140,085 Non-current other liabilities 97,057 83,470 Non-current income taxes payable 100,916 125,834 Deferred tax liability 775,066 812,486 Commitments and contingencies Total Liabilities 7,047,203 7,354,679 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 77,772,130 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 80,756,860 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 6,390 6,586 Additional paid-in capital 7,054,324 7,020,231 Other undenominated capital 1,506 1,304 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,763 (229,929 Retained earnings 2,561,630 2,724,807 Total Shareholders' Equity 9,555,087 9,522,999 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 16,602,290 16,877,678

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income 337,123 334,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 193,676 298,816 Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment 5,573 12,559 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 18,977 19,367 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 2,971 20,604 Stock compensation expense 27,610 28,145 Deferred tax benefit (46,095 (61,239 Unrealized foreign exchange movements 34,777 13,761 Other non-cash items 15,266 12,463 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 24,374 198,749 Unbilled revenue 36,040 (287,183 Unearned revenue (122,306 (52,081 Other net assets and liabilities (113,545 7,356 Net cash provided by operating activities 414,441 545,665 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (61,185 (63,440 Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired) (2,537 (7,831 Movement of available for sale investments 1,954 Proceeds from investments in equity 561 1,373 Purchase of investments in equity (12,330 (5,621 Net cash used in investing activities (75,491 (73,565 Cash flows used in financing activities: New Notes issue costs (11,679 Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities 50,000 2,192,480 Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities (64,881 (2,537,882 Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 6,498 21,645 Share issue costs (9 (14 Repurchase of ordinary shares (500,000 Share repurchase costs (300 Net cash used in financing activities (508,692 (335,450 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash 21,353 (8,199 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (148,389 128,451 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 538,785 378,102 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 390,396 506,553

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Net income 182,972 146,910 337,123 334,348 Income tax (benefit) expense (21,861 23,344 (2,258 51,668 Net interest expense 48,097 59,603 93,904 129,338 Depreciation and amortization 97,718 149,635 193,676 298,816 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 15,433 14,964 27,727 28,145 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (b) 24,015 3,340 42,110 (7,474 Restructuring (c) 42,950 45,789 82,296 45,789 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,717 6,820 12,121 13,811 Adjusted EBITDA 396,041 450,405 786,699 894,441 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share Net income 182,972 146,910 337,123 334,348 Income tax (benefit) expense (21,861 23,344 (2,258 51,668 Amortization 59,057 116,489 118,003 232,987 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 15,433 14,964 27,727 28,145 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (b) 24,015 3,340 42,110 (7,474 Restructuring (c) 42,950 45,789 82,296 45,789 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,717 6,820 12,121 13,811 Transaction-related financing costs (e) 1,506 16,697 2,971 20,604 Adjusted tax expense (f) (51,280 (61,768 (102,315 (118,780 Adjusted net income 259,509 312,585 517,778 601,098 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 79,547,444 83,360,841 80,235,900 83,260,144 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share 3.26 3.75 6.45 7.22

(a) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). (b) Foreign currency losses/(gains), net relates to losses or gains that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these losses and gains from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. (c) Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the company's realignments of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the company. (d) Transaction and integration related costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. (e) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. (f) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723614564/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923

Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000

Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923

http://www.iconplc.com