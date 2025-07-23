Black Voyage Launches Worlds First 28 Inch AirTrunk Check-In Suitcase Featuring Vortex Vacuum Seal Compression Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Black?Voyage, the trail-blazing brand redefining modern luggage, announces the debut of its first-of-its-kind 28" AirTrunk Suitcase featuring proprietary Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology. Crafted from aerospace-grade materials for elite travelers, this suitcase doesn't just carry your gear-it transforms the way you move through the world.

At its core, Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology lets travelers pack up to?57?% more without expanding the exterior footprint. A magnetic compression panel locks contents in place, creating extra room for delicate, non-compressible items-so your hat, blazer, or gifts ride safely on every trip.

"Travelers are tired of bulky, inefficient suitcases that waste space and money," said [Benjamin Ingebritson], Vice President & GM (North America) of Black?Voyage. "The AirTrunk is engineered for today's journeys-space-saving, durable, smart, and whisper-quiet."

Solves Real-World Packing Frustrations

Most check-in suitcases run out of room the moment you add "can't-crush" items-think hats, blazers, or souvenirs. Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology collapses soft contents by up to 57?%, instantly freeing space for those fragile essentials without adding bulk.

Upgraded to business class? Airlines often boost your weight allowance to 32?kg, yet nearly all checked bags are built for the 23?kg limits of economy flyers. With Vortex power, you can load the full 32?kg into a standard-size case-no oversized shell, no extra bag fees, just sleek, compact power-packing.

Why Vortex Compression Outperforms Every Other Vacuum-Seal System

World-Class IPX8 Rating - IPX8 certification means every Vortex zipper and seal is tested to withstand continuous immersion beyond 1?meter for 30?minutes, ensuring airtight integrity under extreme pressure and temperature changes.

36-Hour Compression Hold - Our patent-pending design maintains vacuum pressure for up to 36?hours, keeping your suitcase perfectly compressed through long-haul flights and multi-leg connections. Lesser bags lose pressure mid-journey-sometimes "popping" as cheap air-compression zippers fail. Vortex stays locked, silent, and secure.

Stand-Out Features

Vortex?Vacuum-Seal System - Compress belongings in seconds; no external pump required.

BAYER® Polycarbonate Shell + Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Corners - Lightweight strength built to withstand years of rough handling.

Hinomoto Silent Wheels with Transit-Lock Brake - Glide effortlessly, then lock wheels in place on slopes or crowded trains.

Puncture-Resistant YKK® Zippers - Up to 3× stronger than standard zippers; no snags, no failures.

Eco-Friendly re/cor Recycled-Nylon Interior - Premium, sustainable lining with a sleek finish.

Integrated Smart Suite

USB-C charging port

TSA-approved combination lock

Discreet AirTag Smart-Tracker pocket

Multi-height telescoping handle

Universal?Strappability-securely stacks your backpack or tote on top

Whether rushing through JFK or rolling down cobblestones in Lisbon, the 28" AirTrunk delivers seamless mobility and intuitive organization. A Globally Approved Carry-On version is also available for light packers and frequent flyers.

Availability

The AirTrunk Collection is available now, exclusively at blackvoyage.com.

Product page: https://blackvoyage.com/products/airtrunk-150l-vortex-vacuum-seal-carry-on-suitcase

About Black?Voyage

Black?Voyage engineers state-of-the-art luggage that fuses patented compression technology, sustainable materials, and elite craftsmanship. Trusted by frequent flyers, digital nomads, and design aficionados worldwide, Black?Voyage marries innovation, performance, and timeless aesthetics for the modern traveler.

Media Contact

Organization: Black Voyage

Contact Person Name: Benjamin Ingebritson

Website: https://www.blackvoyage.com

Email: press@blackvoyage.com

City: New York City

State: NY

Country: United States

SOURCE: Black Voyage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/black-voyage-launches-worlds-first-28-inch-airtrunk-check-in-suitcase-1052142