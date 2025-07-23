Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 22:26 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Voyage Launches Worlds First 28 Inch AirTrunk Check-In Suitcase Featuring Vortex Vacuum Seal Compression Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Black?Voyage, the trail-blazing brand redefining modern luggage, announces the debut of its first-of-its-kind 28" AirTrunk Suitcase featuring proprietary Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology. Crafted from aerospace-grade materials for elite travelers, this suitcase doesn't just carry your gear-it transforms the way you move through the world.

At its core, Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology lets travelers pack up to?57?% more without expanding the exterior footprint. A magnetic compression panel locks contents in place, creating extra room for delicate, non-compressible items-so your hat, blazer, or gifts ride safely on every trip.

"Travelers are tired of bulky, inefficient suitcases that waste space and money," said [Benjamin Ingebritson], Vice President & GM (North America) of Black?Voyage. "The AirTrunk is engineered for today's journeys-space-saving, durable, smart, and whisper-quiet."

Solves Real-World Packing Frustrations

Most check-in suitcases run out of room the moment you add "can't-crush" items-think hats, blazers, or souvenirs. Vortex?Vacuum-Seal Compression Technology collapses soft contents by up to 57?%, instantly freeing space for those fragile essentials without adding bulk.

Upgraded to business class? Airlines often boost your weight allowance to 32?kg, yet nearly all checked bags are built for the 23?kg limits of economy flyers. With Vortex power, you can load the full 32?kg into a standard-size case-no oversized shell, no extra bag fees, just sleek, compact power-packing.

Why Vortex Compression Outperforms Every Other Vacuum-Seal System

  • World-Class IPX8 Rating - IPX8 certification means every Vortex zipper and seal is tested to withstand continuous immersion beyond 1?meter for 30?minutes, ensuring airtight integrity under extreme pressure and temperature changes.

  • 36-Hour Compression Hold - Our patent-pending design maintains vacuum pressure for up to 36?hours, keeping your suitcase perfectly compressed through long-haul flights and multi-leg connections. Lesser bags lose pressure mid-journey-sometimes "popping" as cheap air-compression zippers fail. Vortex stays locked, silent, and secure.

Stand-Out Features

  • Vortex?Vacuum-Seal System - Compress belongings in seconds; no external pump required.

  • BAYER® Polycarbonate Shell + Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Corners - Lightweight strength built to withstand years of rough handling.

  • Hinomoto Silent Wheels with Transit-Lock Brake - Glide effortlessly, then lock wheels in place on slopes or crowded trains.

  • Puncture-Resistant YKK® Zippers - Up to 3× stronger than standard zippers; no snags, no failures.

  • Eco-Friendly re/cor Recycled-Nylon Interior - Premium, sustainable lining with a sleek finish.

Integrated Smart Suite

  • USB-C charging port

  • TSA-approved combination lock

  • Discreet AirTag Smart-Tracker pocket

  • Multi-height telescoping handle

  • Universal?Strappability-securely stacks your backpack or tote on top

Whether rushing through JFK or rolling down cobblestones in Lisbon, the 28" AirTrunk delivers seamless mobility and intuitive organization. A Globally Approved Carry-On version is also available for light packers and frequent flyers.

Availability
The AirTrunk Collection is available now, exclusively at blackvoyage.com.
Product page:https://blackvoyage.com/products/airtrunk-150l-vortex-vacuum-seal-carry-on-suitcase

About Black?Voyage

Black?Voyage engineers state-of-the-art luggage that fuses patented compression technology, sustainable materials, and elite craftsmanship. Trusted by frequent flyers, digital nomads, and design aficionados worldwide, Black?Voyage marries innovation, performance, and timeless aesthetics for the modern traveler.

Media Contact

Organization: Black Voyage
Contact Person Name: Benjamin Ingebritson
Website: https://www.blackvoyage.com
Email: press@blackvoyage.com
City: New York City
State: NY
Country: United States

SOURCE: Black Voyage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/black-voyage-launches-worlds-first-28-inch-airtrunk-check-in-suitcase-1052142

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.