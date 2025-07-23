Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Dr. Mike DeGagné, President and Chief Executive Officer, Indspire and his team, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the launch of two bursaries in support of Indigenous post-secondary students.





Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that celebrates Indigenous excellence and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

In partnership with Indigenous, private and public-sector stakeholders, Indspire educates, connects, and invests in Indigenous people so they will achieve their highest potential.

Indspire serves Indigenous students in rural and remote communities as well as urban centres across Canada. With the support of our funding partners, we disburse financial awards, deliver programs, and share resources with the goal of increasing graduation rates for Indigenous students.

