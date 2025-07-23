Homesafe Solutions P/L: Homesafe Wealth Release: Offering Equity With Peace of Mind

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Accessing equity in your home can be a complex and detailed process that can leave you feeling frustrated and confused. With so many obstacles to navigate, you need someone to guide you through this process.

This is where Homesafe Wealth Release comes in.

Established in 2005, this Australian financial services company is dedicated not only to helping homeowners over 60 access the equity in their homes but also to doing so without taking on debt. Their flagship product, the Homesafe Wealth Release, offers a lump-sum payment in exchange for a pre-arranged, capped share of the home's future sale proceeds, allowing homeowners to access the equity in their home without risking their financial stability.

Safeguarding One's Home With Homesafe Wealth Release®

Homesafe Wealth Release® from Homesafe Solutions aims to take the guesswork out of accessing the equity in one's home. As a service exclusively available to homeowners aged 60+, HomeSafe Wealth Release® allows homeowners to receive a lump sum payment in exchange for a capped share of the future sale of their home.

Clients who are eligible for the program retain full ownership of their property and the right to live in it for life, with no interest accrued, no monthly repayments required, and no downsizing necessary, all while enjoying protection against negative equity.

Thousands of older homeowners have found financial freedom with Homesafe. They not only provide you peace of mind in retirement, but also ensure that you never receive more than the agreed-upon share of the future sale proceeds of your home.

How It Works

Rather than a reverse mortgage loan, you, as a homeowner, sell Homesafe a share of the future value of the home. This is based on the future value of the house you decide to sell. Together with your age and the value of your home upon signup, Homesafe determines the amount of cash it can provide to you based on the future share you wish to sell.

The process begins by entering into a contract with Homesafe. It then proceeds with the release of an upfront cash amount that you and Homesafe agree upon when entering into the Homesafe Contract. Once your future home is eventually sold, you or your estate will then be entitled to the share of the sale of your home that was not sold to Homesafe.

Providing Peace of Mind During Retirement

Homesafe Solutions' primary goal is to help homeowners over 60 feel confident that they can access their home's equity without going into debt. It is neither a loan nor a reverse mortgage, and there is no requirement to sell your home if you move into aged care.

Instead, you remain the legal owner of your home, can live out your life within it, and even sell when you decide. You can even rent out your home and retain the income you receive from it.

