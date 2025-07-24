The Law Firm for Truck Safety: Matthew Wright Elected Chair of AAJ Trucking Litigation Group

Nashville attorney to lead national group focused on advancing truck safety and legal advocacy

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Matthew Wright , managing partner of The Law Firm for Truck Safety 's Tennessee office, has been elected Chair of the American Association for Justice's (AAJ) Trucking Litigation Group (TLG).

Wright, previously Chair-Elect, was chosen by his peers during the AAJ's Annual Convention. His election marks the continuation of his leadership in trucking litigation and his dedication to advancing roadway safety.

"It's an honor to be trusted with this role by my colleagues. Our work has never been more urgent, and I look forward to supporting our members and driving progress in truck safety," Wright said.

The AAJ TLG serves as a national resource for attorneys handling motor-carrier and owner-operator liability cases. With truck crashes resulting in more than 140,000 injuries and approximately 5,000 fatalities annually, the group's mission is to promote accountability and enhance roadway safety.

At The Law Firm for Truck Safety, Wright leads litigation involving complex trucking cases, including incidents linked to major e-commerce delivery networks. He is also the founder and co-chair of a national litigation group within the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, which trains attorneys handling cases involving outsourced delivery contractors.

Wright has presented on legal strategies for holding online retailers accountable and navigating liability in modern supply chain structures. In one recent case, he secured a $15 million recovery for the family of a truck driver killed in a crash.

His election follows the previous service of Law Firm for Truck Safety partners Michael Leizerman (2000-2001) and Andy Young (2023-2024) as TLG Chairs.

Wright's progression through leadership roles within AAJ TLG reflects his ongoing commitment to supporting attorneys and strengthening safety standards in the trucking industry.

For more information about Attorney Matthew Wright and The Law Firm for Truck Safety, please visit www.truckaccidents.com .

About The Law Firm for Truck Safety

The Law Firm for Truck Safety exclusively represents victims of truck crashes and their families. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, many of whom are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the firm has achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in truck crash cases nationwide. Their attorneys combine extensive knowledge of truck safety laws and commercial driving experience to advocate for their clients and improve industry standards effectively.

The firm's attorneys have secured over $5,600,000,000 in verdicts and settlements, representing hundreds of clients in over half of the nation's states.

