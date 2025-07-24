Liberty Business Loans Offer Flexibility This Financial Year

With key changes to business regulations now in effect, Liberty has flexible business loans to support Australian businesses this financial year.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / According to Business.gov.au, changes to the national minimum wage, registration fees and company fees are now in effect for the current financial year.

These updates present a timely opportunity for businesses to review their current operations and explore funding options to support cash flow management and growth.

Leading lender Liberty is ready to help businesses adapt and thrive this financial year with a range of flexible business loan options designed to meet evolving needs.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says Liberty recognises that fast and flexible funding is essential for businesses in today's dynamic landscape.

"At Liberty, we remain committed to supporting businesses as they respond to new challenges and opportunities," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Whether it's expanding operations, investing in equipment or managing cash flow, we work with borrowers to find a solution that fits their needs."

With close to three decades of experience, Liberty understands the unique challenges faced by businesses of all sizes and industries. The lender offers a suite of business loans including low doc loans, secured loans and business lines-of-credit to help more borrowers access the support they need.

"Our lending options are designed to open more doors for business owners and entrepreneurs," said Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty's dedication to flexibility is reflected in their personalised approach.

"We understand no two borrowers are the same, which is why we look beyond the traditional criteria to understand their unique goals and circumstances," added Ms Pantarotto.

From small to established business owners, investors and more, Liberty empowers borrowers with free-thinking solutions.

Beyond business loans, Liberty offers innovative solutions across home, car, personal, commercial and SMSF loans.

"We're proud to be a trusted partner for Australia businesses and to have helped over 900,000 borrowers reach their goals," said Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

