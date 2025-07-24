Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider Labs Unveils Spider AF SiteScan to Protect Websites From Client-Side and Third-Party Risks

New Service Provides Comprehensive Protection for Marketing Activities from All Web Risks, Including Third-Party Scripts, Data, and Brand Reputation

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Spider Labs, Inc. today announced Spider AF SiteScan, a SaaS solution that gives marketers visibility and control over client-side and third-party risks on their websites.

Scripts, data, brand: comprehensive protection for your marketing against all web risks

SiteScan addresses vulnerabilities traditional tools often miss, such as tampered analytics and ad scripts, unauthorized data leaks, and brand damage from malicious code. With continuous monitoring, real-time alerts, and compliance-ready reporting, SiteScan helps businesses protect customer data and maintain trust. It complies fully with PCI DSS 4.0.1.

This launch reinforces Spider Labs' leadership in Marketing Security, enabling advertisers and publishers to grow their businesses while safeguarding their brands. The company plans to expand into other digital marketing areas, including advertising, SEO, and analytics.

Why SiteScan?

Client-side vulnerabilities such as misconfigured Google Tag Manager scripts, unauthorized third-party scripts, and hidden form tampering are increasingly common. These risks can lead to data breaches, conversion theft, and litigation. As of 2025, PCI DSS 4.0.1 requires client-side monitoring.

SiteScan gives marketers visibility and control without sacrificing performance.

Key Features

Script Inventory : Maps and monitors all website scripts to detect errors, duplication, and unauthorized changes.

AI-Powered Detection : Instantly identifies tampered scripts or cookies to prevent data theft and conversion loss.

CVE Mapping : Flags known vulnerabilities using public databases.

Data Leak Monitoring : Tracks external transfers of cookies and personal data.

SEO & UX Diagnostics : Highlights scripts that hurt performance, usability, or SEO.

Compliance Automation: Logs incidents and generates PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance-ready reports, with Slack alerts.

Rising Client-Side Risks

Recent cases show websites exposing sensitive data through injected scripts, unauthorized third-party transfers, and hidden form changes, often without detection. Malicious scripts can also damage brand reputation and lead to lawsuits.

These threats are not rare or targeted; any website can be vulnerable. SiteScan removes the "black box" of client-side activity, allowing marketers to grow confidently while staying secure.

Customer Perspective

Kagukuro Co., Ltd., an e-commerce retailer, shared:

"We knew about risks like expired domains and malicious scripts but couldn't monitor them effectively. SiteScan gave us visibility and confidence to improve usability while protecting customers and our brand."

Pricing and Trial

1-Year Plan : Starting at $4,800/year (up to 300 URLs)

3-Year Plan : Starting at $4,000/year (up to 300 URLs)

Free trial: 2 weeks

For details or to start a trial, visit the Spider AF SiteScan page .

About Spider Labs, Inc. Spider Labs is a leading technology company specializing in AI-based solutions for marketing security. The company develops and operates Spider AF, an advanced ad fraud detection tool, and provides data science consulting and solutions to combat fraud in affiliate marketing, lead generation, and resale. Founded in April 2011, Spider Labs is dedicated to ensuring the safety and integrity of the digital marketing ecosystem. For more information, visit https://spideraf.com/about-us

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-labs-unveils-spider-af-sitescan-to-protect-websites-from-1050064