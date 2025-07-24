Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 03:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUIZHOU DESAY BATTERY CO.,LTD.: Desay Battery Unveils Proactive-Safety-Focused Energy Storage Technologies

CHANGSHA, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, held its mass production launch event in Changsha, China. The event showcased a new generation of proactive safety battery cells and systems, UPS 2.0, and Data Center Energy Integration: Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution marking a key milestone in Desay's mission for high-performance, safety-first technologies, bolstered by a series of strategic partnership signings aimed at accelerating regional energy structure transformation.


At the event's core was Desay Battery's renewed commitment to safety, which has long been the foundation of its innovation and growth. Company President Leon Cheng emphasized that safety is a top priority in product design and system architecture. Through advancements in digitalization, modularization, and intelligent manufacturing, Desay enhances battery performance while ensuring reliability and cost-efficiency. Cheng highlighted that the company's commitment to the global energy transition is grounded in delivering safe, high-quality solutions that are built to last.

Desay Battery's innovative safety battery cells and system highlight the company's commitment to safety. Utilizing advanced smart manufacturing and rigorous quality control, these cutting-edge cells offer exceptional resistance to high temperatures and overcharging. Proprietary pressure sensing technology enables real-time health monitoring, while AI-driven predictive modeling provides rapid risk alerts and precise lifespan forecasts. Additionally, material-informed designs improve energy efficiency and durability, demonstrating Desay's dedication to proactive safety through both intrinsic and active protection mechanisms.

Also unveiled was UPS 2.0, which utilizes high-discharge 8C-rate battery cells and provides emergency backup of up to 300KVA for 10 minutes. The Source-Grid-Load-Storage Solution offers a competitive LCOE of RMB 0.25/kWh, enabling data centers to save up to 79% on peak electricity costs.

Yu Qingjiao, Secretary-General of Zhongguancun New-Battery Technology-Innovation-Alliance, commended Desay Battery's new products for addressing critical safety concerns and establishing benchmarks in lifecycle protection and integration. He described the release as an industry model that aligns with national priorities for technological safety and performance enhancement.

Recognizing that energy storage safety requires systemic collaboration, Desay Battery brought together industry experts at the event to explore the future of storage technologies, value-chain integration, and innovation-driven safety.

With its end-to-end solution capabilities and extensive design expertise, Desay Battery continues to serve global energy storage leaders with tailored lithium battery solutions. Its recent inclusion in BloombergNEF's 2025 Q2 Energy Storage Tier 1 further affirms its standing as a globally recognized energy storage innovator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736921/iMAGE1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-battery-unveils-proactive-safety-focused-energy-storage-technologies-302512143.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.