24.07.2025
Asia Pacific's Mobile Sector Adds $950 Billion to GDP; On Track to Reach $1.4 Trillion by 2030, GSMA Report Reveals

New report warns of rising scams and spectrum costs as 5G poised to reach 50% of all mobile connections in Asia Pacific by 2030

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile technologies and services contributed US $950 billion to Asia Pacific's economy in 2024 - 5.6% of regional GDP - according to the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 report released today by the GSMA at the Digital Nation Summit Singapore. This figure is forecasted to grow to US $1.4 trillion by 2030, as 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence continue to accelerate digital transformation across the region.

GSMA Logo

The mobile ecosystem also supported around 16 million jobs (11 million directly, 5 million indirectly) and generated over $90 billion in public revenue, excluding spectrum and regulatory fees. Between 2019 and 2024, operators invested $220 billion in 5G networks, with another $254 billion planned through 2030. However, the study cautions that rising spectrum costs and investment gaps - particularly in rural and emerging markets - could hinder progress without collaborative action.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA, commented:

"Mobile connectivity is the oxygen of Asia Pacific's digital transformation - driving economic growth, innovation and inclusion. Yet our findings sound clear alarms: spectrum charges have tripled over the last decade, and 48% of the population remain offline. To sustain momentum, we need decisive action - affordable spectrum, smarter financing and collective action to tackle scams and cyber-threats."

The report also explores growing cybersecurity challenges, with scams siphoning over $1 trillion globally in 2024. In response, operators are adopting AI-based fraud detection, zero-trust architecture, and taskforces. One major initiative is ACAST - the GSMA-led Asia Pacific Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Taskforce - uniting operators and platforms across 16 countries. GSMA Open Gateway is also enabling better fraud protection via built-in identity and security features APIs.

Key findings from the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025

  • Economic impact: $950 billion added to regional GDP in 2024; forecast to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030.
  • Share of GDP: 5.6% in 2024, projected to rise to 6.6% in 2030.
  • Employment: 11 million direct and 5 million indirect jobs supported in 2024.
  • Public revenues: Over $90 billion generated for governments in 2024 (excluding spectrum and regulatory fees).
  • 5G adoption: 18% of mobile connections on 5G in 2024, expected to rise to 50% by 2030.
  • Investment: Operators committed $220 billion on 5G networks from 2019-2024; $254 billion planned through 2030.
  • Rising costs: Spectrum cost-to-revenue ratios have increased from 3% in 2014 to 9% in 2023, limiting funds available for further expansion.

The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 is available to download here.

Read the full press release here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asia-pacifics-mobile-sector-adds-950-billion-to-gdp-on-track-to-reach-1-4-trillion-by-2030--gsma-report-reveals-302512373.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
