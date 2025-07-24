American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $5.0 million ($0.86 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.6 million ($0.80 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million ($0.40 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.5 million ($0.42 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.
Total deposits were $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $63.5 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.02 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $56.6 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. Total loans grew $25.5 million or 2.6% in the second quarter of 2025.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We achieved strong loan growth this quarter from new loans as well as advances on existing commitments. Our clients have helped us exceed a milestone of $1 billion in loans in our community. We also celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Atascadero branch which has successfully grown to over $30 million in core deposits."
Second Quarter Highlights
Total shareholders' equity of $117.6 million at June 30, 2025, has increased $12.2 million or 11.6% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Tangible book value per share of $19.40 at June 30, 2025, has increased $2.14 or 12.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
Pursuant to the approved share repurchase program, the Company acquired 30,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $18.22 in the second quarter of 2025, which was below tangible book value per share.
Bank and Company capital ratios continued to increase in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were all above "well-capitalized" standards. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at June 30, 2025, was 8.70%, an increase from 7.92% at June 30, 2024.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $447.5 million or 39.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. Total demand deposits were $582.1 million or 51.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.
As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes made in the fourth quarter of 2024, cost of deposits and total cost of funds were stable from the first quarter of 2025 at 1.39% and 1.50%, respectively. Total cost of funds has improved by 20 basis points from the 1.70% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.
Net interest margin improved 4 basis points to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.61% in the prior quarter, and 41 basis points from 3.24% for the same quarter in the prior year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and the decline in cost of funds.
Consolidated return on average assets was 0.83%, return on average equity was 9.14% and efficiency ratio was 67.26% for the second quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past two quarters.
On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $190.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at June 30, 2025.
Access to available sources of liquidity including fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $445.2 million at June 30, 2025.
At June 30, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $81.4 million in the non-owner-occupied office category and weighted average loan-to-values of 30% to 52% depending on the individual CRE category. As of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2025, weighted average debt coverage ratios were between 1.69x and 4.11x depending on the individual CRE category.
The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.4 million or 0.83% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Second Quarter Earnings
For the second quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, and $2.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, a notable increase from the $3.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, and $3.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2024.
The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million or 8.6% increase.
Total interest expense has decreased from $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a $0.6 million or 12.1% decrease. Total interest expense has notably declined over the last year due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions in late 2024 to lower its target rate.
Net interest income pre-provision increased $0.3 million or 2.4% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and increased $1.4 million or 13.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million for the same quarter last year. The second quarter of 2024 non-interest income included a non-recurring $0.5 million pre-tax gain on the redemption of $1.5 million in subordinated debentures. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, and loan prepayment fees.
Total non-interest expense was $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from the $8.4 million reported for the prior quarter, and slight increase from the $8.1 million reported for the same quarter last year. The third and fourth quarters of 2024 benefitted from reduced bonus accrual expense offset by non-recurring expenses related to check fraud which were partially recovered in the first quarter of 2025. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to timing of expenses related to advertising, events, and legal costs.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1,020.3 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.5 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $56.6 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024.
The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.5 million at June 30, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22%, as compared to $11.7 million or 1.21% at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $8.4 million, a $3.6 million increase from the previous quarter-end, and a $7.8 million increase from the $0.6 million reported at June 30, 2024. The increase to non-accrual loans this quarter is attributed to two loans to related borrowers. The two loans are well secured by senior liens on real estate and the borrowers have indicated their intention to keep payments current in order to maintain their favorable interest rates and avoid foreclosure. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.
Deposits & Borrowings
Total deposits were $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, unchanged from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $63.5 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at June 30, 2025.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $447.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million or 0.4% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $22.5 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 39.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 39.3% at the prior quarter-end, and 39.8% at June 30, 2024.
Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $134.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $18.1 million or 15.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $24.2 million or 21.9% from June 30, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 51.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 49.5% at the prior quarter-end, and 50.1% at June 30, 2024.
Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $549.4 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $23.5 million or 4.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $16.7 million or 3.1% from June 30, 2024.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 remained at 1.39%, the same as the first quarter of 2025, and slightly higher compared to 1.35% for the same quarter of last year.
The Company's total borrowings increased to $38.5 million at June 30, 2025, from $26.5 million at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75% and the remainder of $12.0 million in a short term FHLB advance with a rate of 4.64%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.13%, resulting in $0.5 million in interest expense on borrowings, a slight increase compared to the $0.4 million of borrowing expense for the previous quarter, and notably lower than the $1.4 million incurred for the same quarter last year.
As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the year-to-date impact of deposit pricing changes made in the fourth quarter of 2024, total cost of funds is stable at 1.50%, and 20 basis points better than the 1.70% reported in the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin slightly improved 4 basis points to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.61% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 41 basis points from the 3.24% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in cost of funds.
The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 14.8% at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.2% at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of San Francisco of $257.5 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $44.8 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.9 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at June 30, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $445.2 million remain robust.
Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $401.0 million, or 35.4% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $117.6 million at June 30, 2025, a $2.5 million or 2.2% increase since March 31, 2025, and an increase of $12.2 million or 11.6% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), slightly improved $0.2 million or 1.1% from $18.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $17.9 million at June 30, 2025. Additionally, negative AOCI has decreased $3.0 million or 14.2% from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 30,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $18.22, leaving $4.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024.
BankonBetter
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
One Year
One Year
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
28,111
$
28,557
$
(446
)
-2
%
Available-for-sale securities
162,089
189,514
(27,425
)
-14
%
Held-to-maturity securities, net
41,392
41,360
32
0
%
Loans
1,020,261
963,701
56,560
6
%
Allowance For Credit Losses
(12,496
)
(11,694
)
(802
)
7
%
Net Loans
1,007,765
952,007
55,758
6
%
Premise & Equipment
7,773
8,527
(754
)
-9
%
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
6,184
4,636
1,548
33
%
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,370
11,930
440
4
%
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
-
0
%
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,889
4,956
(67
)
-1
%
Other Assets
23,086
24,933
(1,847
)
-7
%
Total Assets
$
1,300,445
$
1,273,206
$
27,239
2
%
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
447,534
$
424,991
$
22,543
5
%
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
134,538
110,323
24,215
22
%
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
549,404
532,656
16,748
3
%
Total Deposits
1,131,476
1,067,970
63,506
6
%
Borrowed Funds
38,500
86,500
(48,000
)
-55
%
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
993
649
344
53
%
Other Liabilities
11,865
12,693
(828
)
-7
%
Total Liabilities
1,182,834
1,167,812
15,022
1
%
Common Stock
67,914
67,509
405
1
%
Retained Earnings
67,645
58,812
8,833
15
%
Other Capital
(17,948
)
(20,927
)
2,979
14
%
Total Shareholders' Equity
117,611
105,394
12,217
12
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,300,445
$
1,273,206
$
27,239
2
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
28,111
$
30,525
$
20,948
$
40,549
$
28,557
Available-for-sale securities
162,089
175,787
178,082
188,173
189,514
Held-to-maturity securities
41,392
41,410
41,393
41,377
41,360
Loans
1,020,261
994,788
989,941
976,257
963,701
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,496
)
(11,859
)
(11,572
)
(11,694
)
(11,694
)
Net Loans
1,007,765
982,928
978,369
964,563
952,007
Premise & Equipment
7,773
7,943
8,221
8,477
8,527
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
6,184
4,528
4,841
5,153
4,636
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,370
12,254
12,131
12,027
11,930
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,889
4,898
4,911
4,939
4,956
Other Assets
23,086
21,725
23,629
22,716
24,933
Total Assets
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
$
1,294,758
$
1,273,206
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
447,534
$
445,533
$
431,031
$
466,537
$
424,991
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
134,538
116,425
116,995
116,624
110,323
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
549,404
572,936
565,312
549,601
532,656
Total Deposits
1,131,476
1,134,894
1,113,338
1,132,762
1,067,970
Borrowed Funds
38,500
26,500
41,500
36,500
86,500
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
993
1,126
1,052
649
649
Other Liabilities
11,865
11,158
12,039
12,723
12,693
Total Liabilities
1,182,834
1,173,678
1,167,929
1,182,634
1,167,812
Common Stock
67,914
67,914
68,041
67,841
67,509
Retained Earnings
67,645
65,334
63,012
60,901
58,812
Other Capital
(17,948
)
(18,142
)
(19,670
)
(16,617
)
(20,927
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
117,611
115,106
111,383
112,125
105,394
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,300,445
$
1,288,784
$
1,279,312
$
1,294,758
$
1,273,206
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks
$
21,159
$
28,207
$
49,181
$
36,917
$
33,015
Available-for-sale securities
166,833
176,964
183,256
188,006
192,448
Held-to-maturity securities
41,414
41,400
41,383
41,367
41,349
Loans
1,007,429
988,262
980,848
965,895
957,353
Allowance for Credit Losses
(12,010
)
(11,575
)
(11,692
)
(11,694
)
(11,649
)
Net Loans
995,419
976,687
969,156
954,201
945,704
Premise & Equipment
7,910
8,118
8,384
8,612
8,512
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
4,636
4,676
4,945
5,013
4,787
Bank Owned Life Insurance
12,330
12,183
12,072
11,975
11,881
Stock in Other Banks
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,786
6,770
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,894
4,904
4,925
4,947
4,964
Other Assets
20,943
21,893
22,926
23,289
24,448
Total Assets
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
$
1,281,113
$
1,273,878
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
$
433,652
435,938
452,802
441,631
417,509
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
120,062
113,411
113,218
114,737
118,367
Other Interest-bearing Deposits
554,088
568,440
584,053
547,344
513,340
Total Deposits
1,107,802
1,117,789
1,150,073
1,103,712
1,049,216
Borrowed Funds
47,231
37,389
27,772
55,181
108,941
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures
1,092
1,053
654
649
617
Other Liabilities
10,208
12,364
13,125
13,535
12,413
Total Liabilities
1,166,333
1,168,595
1,191,624
1,173,077
1,171,187
Common Stock
68,092
68,076
68,057
67,676
67,342
Retained Earnings
66,288
64,320
61,775
59,846
57,810
Other Capital
(18,389
)
(19,173
)
(18,442
)
(19,486
)
(22,461
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
115,991
113,223
111,390
108,036
102,691
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,282,324
$
1,281,818
$
1,303,014
$
1,281,113
$
1,273,878
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
14,168
$
13,043
9
%
$
27,866
$
25,715
8
%
Interest on Securities
1,439
1,595
-10
%
2,928
3,306
-11
%
Interest on Due From Banks
82
291
-72
%
244
443
-45
%
Total Interest Income
15,689
14,929
5
%
31,038
29,464
5
%
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
3,822
3,534
8
%
7,687
6,340
21
%
Interest Expense on Borrowings
487
1,370
-64
%
860
2,908
-70
%
Total Interest Expense
4,309
4,904
-12
%
8,547
9,248
-8
%
Net Interest Income
11,380
10,025
14
%
22,491
20,217
11
%
Provision for Credit Losses
634
45
-
921
43
-
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
(133
)
33
-
(59
)
67
-
Net Interest Income After Provision
10,879
9,947
9
%
21,629
20,107
8
%
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
639
731
-13
%
1,187
1,251
-5
%
Other Non-Interest Income
247
805
-69
%
514
1,165
-56
%
Total Non-Interest Income
886
1,536
-42
%
1,701
2,416
-30
%
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,250
5,104
3
%
10,648
10,327
3
%
Occupancy and Equipment
929
893
4
%
1,866
1,766
6
%
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,072
2,097
-1
%
4,109
4,068
1
%
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,251
8,094
2
%
16,623
16,161
3
%
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
3,514
3,389
4
%
6,707
6,362
5
%
Provision for Taxes
870
934
-7
%
1,740
1,727
1
%
Net Income
$
2,644
$
2,455
8
%
$
4,967
$
4,635
7
%
Shares Outstanding
5,810,042
5,819,759
0
%
5,810,042
5,819,759
0
%
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.46
$
0.42
10
%
$
0.86
$
0.80
7
%
Return on Average Assets
0.83
%
0.77
%
8
%
0.78
%
0.73
%
7
%
Return on Average Equity
9.14
%
9.57
%
-4
%
8.74
%
9.11
%
-4
%
Net Interest Margin
3.65
%
3.24
%
13
%
3.63
%
3.28
%
11
%
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
14,168
$
13,698
$
13,426
$
13,395
$
13,043
Interest on Securities
1,439
1,489
1,518
1,577
1,595
Interest on Due From Banks
82
162
445
305
291
Total Interest Income
15,689
15,349
15,389
15,277
14,929
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits
3,822
3,865
4,555
4,225
3,534
Interest Expense on Borrowings
487
373
258
624
1,370
Total Interest Expense
4,309
4,238
4,813
4,849
4,904
Net Interest Income
11,380
11,111
10,576
10,428
10,025
Provision for Credit Losses
634
287
(121
)
-
45
Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures
(133
)
74
403
-
33
Net Interest Income After Provision
10,879
10,750
10,294
10,428
9,947
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
639
548
530
606
731
Other Non-Interest Income
247
267
299
272
805
Total Non-Interest Income
886
815
828
878
1,536
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
5,250
5,398
4,705
4,965
5,104
Occupancy and Equipment
929
937
981
978
893
Other Non-Interest Expense
2,072
2,037
2,432
2,429
2,097
Total Non-Interest Expense
8,251
8,372
8,118
8,372
8,094
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
3,514
3,193
3,004
2,935
3,389
Provision for Taxes
870
870
986
845
934
Net Income
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
$
2,089
$
2,455
Shares Outstanding
5,810,042
5,833,247
5,815,818
5,833,825
5,819,759
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.35
$
0.36
$
0.42
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)
$
4,015
$
3,554
$
3,286
$
2,935
$
3,467
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income and performance ratios:
Net Income
$
2,644
$
2,323
$
2,018
$
2,089
$
2,455
Earnings per share - basic
0.46
0.40
0.35
0.36
0.42
Return on average assets
0.83
%
0.74
%
0.62
%
0.65
%
0.77
%
Return on average equity
9.14
%
8.39
%
7.27
%
7.73
%
9.57
%
Loan yield
5.64
%
5.62
%
5.45
%
5.52
%
5.48
%
Cost of funds
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.63
%
1.66
%
1.70
%
Cost of deposits
1.39
%
1.39
%
1.58
%
1.52
%
1.35
%
Net interest margin
3.65
%
3.61
%
3.32
%
3.33
%
3.24
%
Efficiency ratio (b)
67.26
%
70.20
%
71.18
%
74.06
%
70.30
%
Balance Sheet ratios:
Loan-to-deposit ratio
90.17
%
87.65
%
88.92
%
86.18
%
90.24
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits
39.55
%
39.26
%
38.72
%
41.19
%
39.79
%
Demand deposits / total deposits
51.44
%
49.52
%
49.22
%
51.48
%
50.12
%
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses
$
12,496
$
11,859
$
11,572
$
11,694
$
11,694
Nonperforming assets
8,442
4,799
6,098
521
614
Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.17
%
1.20
%
1.21
%
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Texas ratio (a)
8.42
%
4.87
%
5.47
%
0.54
%
0.69
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.39
%
13.34
%
13.21
%
12.93
%
12.85
%
Total risk-based capital
14.59
%
14.51
%
14.36
%
14.05
%
13.99
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.78
%
11.55
%
11.17
%
11.15
%
11.00
%
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.61
%
11.61
%
11.49
%
11.24
%
11.17
%
Total risk-based capital
14.19
%
14.17
%
14.05
%
13.80
%
13.77
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.16
%
9.89
%
9.72
%
9.70
%
9.56
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.70
%
8.58
%
8.35
%
8.31
%
7.92
%
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
117,611
$
115,106
$
111,383
$
112,125
$
105,394
Book value per share
20.24
19.73
19.15
19.22
18.11
Tangible book value per share
19.40
18.89
18.31
18.37
17.26
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
22.49
22.00
21.69
21.22
20.85
Stock closing price per share
19.27
19.16
20.00
19.40
16.60
Number of shares issued and outstanding
5,810.04
5,833.25
5,815.82
5,833.83
5,819.76
Notes:
(a) Sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
