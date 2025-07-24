Anzeige
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX:ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $5.0 million ($0.86 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.6 million ($0.80 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.6 million ($0.46 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million ($0.40 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.5 million ($0.42 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Total deposits were $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $63.5 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, all deposits were "core deposits" from our clients, with no wholesale-funded certificates of deposit. Total loans were $1.02 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $56.6 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. Total loans grew $25.5 million or 2.6% in the second quarter of 2025.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We achieved strong loan growth this quarter from new loans as well as advances on existing commitments. Our clients have helped us exceed a milestone of $1 billion in loans in our community. We also celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Atascadero branch which has successfully grown to over $30 million in core deposits."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total shareholders' equity of $117.6 million at June 30, 2025, has increased $12.2 million or 11.6% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • Tangible book value per share of $19.40 at June 30, 2025, has increased $2.14 or 12.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.

  • Pursuant to the approved share repurchase program, the Company acquired 30,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $18.22 in the second quarter of 2025, which was below tangible book value per share.

  • Bank and Company capital ratios continued to increase in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were all above "well-capitalized" standards. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at June 30, 2025, was 8.70%, an increase from 7.92% at June 30, 2024.

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $447.5 million or 39.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. Total demand deposits were $582.1 million or 51.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.

  • As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the impact of deposit pricing changes made in the fourth quarter of 2024, cost of deposits and total cost of funds were stable from the first quarter of 2025 at 1.39% and 1.50%, respectively. Total cost of funds has improved by 20 basis points from the 1.70% reported for the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Net interest margin improved 4 basis points to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.61% in the prior quarter, and 41 basis points from 3.24% for the same quarter in the prior year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and the decline in cost of funds.

  • Consolidated return on average assets was 0.83%, return on average equity was 9.14% and efficiency ratio was 67.26% for the second quarter of 2025, with sequential improvement in all of these ratios over the past two quarters.

  • On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $190.2 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale ("AFS") securities market value at June 30, 2025.

  • Access to available sources of liquidity including fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $445.2 million at June 30, 2025.

  • At June 30, 2025, the Bank's commercial real estate ("CRE") portfolio is diverse, with only $81.4 million in the non-owner-occupied office category and weighted average loan-to-values of 30% to 52% depending on the individual CRE category. As of the most recent CRE stress test in January 2025, weighted average debt coverage ratios were between 1.69x and 4.11x depending on the individual CRE category.

  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, and $8.4 million or 0.83% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Second Quarter Earnings

For the second quarter of 2025, unaudited net income was $2.6 million, compared to $2.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, and $2.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision (non-GAAP) was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, a notable increase from the $3.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2025, and $3.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2024.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last five quarters from $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million or 8.6% increase.

Total interest expense has decreased from $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, a $0.6 million or 12.1% decrease. Total interest expense has notably declined over the last year due to the favorable shift in funding mix, reduced borrowings and deposit rate reductions which followed the Federal Reserve's actions in late 2024 to lower its target rate.

Net interest income pre-provision increased $0.3 million or 2.4% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, and increased $1.4 million or 13.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million for the same quarter last year. The second quarter of 2024 non-interest income included a non-recurring $0.5 million pre-tax gain on the redemption of $1.5 million in subordinated debentures. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, and loan prepayment fees.

Total non-interest expense was $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from the $8.4 million reported for the prior quarter, and slight increase from the $8.1 million reported for the same quarter last year. The third and fourth quarters of 2024 benefitted from reduced bonus accrual expense offset by non-recurring expenses related to check fraud which were partially recovered in the first quarter of 2025. Variances between the quarters can be attributed to timing of expenses related to advertising, events, and legal costs.

Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans were $1,020.3 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $25.5 million or 2.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $56.6 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024.

The Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") was $12.5 million at June 30, 2025, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.22%, as compared to $11.7 million or 1.21% at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $8.4 million, a $3.6 million increase from the previous quarter-end, and a $7.8 million increase from the $0.6 million reported at June 30, 2024. The increase to non-accrual loans this quarter is attributed to two loans to related borrowers. The two loans are well secured by senior liens on real estate and the borrowers have indicated their intention to keep payments current in order to maintain their favorable interest rates and avoid foreclosure. All loans on non-accrual are well supported by collateral, borrower assets, SBA guarantees, or specific reserves.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.13 billion at June 30, 2025, unchanged from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $63.5 million or 5.9% from June 30, 2024. Deposit growth year-over-year was represented by core deposits, with no wholesale brokered funds at June 30, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $447.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million or 0.4% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $22.5 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 39.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 39.3% at the prior quarter-end, and 39.8% at June 30, 2024.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $134.5 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $18.1 million or 15.6% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $24.2 million or 21.9% from June 30, 2024. Total demand deposits, including interest-bearing demand, represent 51.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 49.5% at the prior quarter-end, and 50.1% at June 30, 2024.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $549.4 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $23.5 million or 4.1% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $16.7 million or 3.1% from June 30, 2024.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 remained at 1.39%, the same as the first quarter of 2025, and slightly higher compared to 1.35% for the same quarter of last year.

The Company's total borrowings increased to $38.5 million at June 30, 2025, from $26.5 million at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a rate of 3.85%, $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a rate of 3.75% and the remainder of $12.0 million in a short term FHLB advance with a rate of 4.64%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.13%, resulting in $0.5 million in interest expense on borrowings, a slight increase compared to the $0.4 million of borrowing expense for the previous quarter, and notably lower than the $1.4 million incurred for the same quarter last year.

As a result of the continued favorable shift to core funding and the year-to-date impact of deposit pricing changes made in the fourth quarter of 2024, total cost of funds is stable at 1.50%, and 20 basis points better than the 1.70% reported in the same quarter of last year. The Company's net interest margin slightly improved 4 basis points to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.61% in the prior quarter, and improved a significant 41 basis points from the 3.24% reported for the same quarter of last year as a result of steady loan yield improvement and decline in cost of funds.

The Bank's liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 14.8% at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.2% at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of San Francisco of $257.5 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $44.8 million. In addition, the Bank had $142.9 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at June 30, 2025. Available contingent funding sources of $445.2 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $401.0 million, or 35.4% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2025. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") products.

Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $117.6 million at June 30, 2025, a $2.5 million or 2.2% increase since March 31, 2025, and an increase of $12.2 million or 11.6% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), slightly improved $0.2 million or 1.1% from $18.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $17.9 million at June 30, 2025. Additionally, negative AOCI has decreased $3.0 million or 14.2% from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased 30,616 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $18.22, leaving $4.4 million available for repurchase under the share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX:ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. The Bank maintains a "5 Star - Superior" rating from Bauer Financial and for fourteen consecutive years, has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. The Company was named to the "OTCQX Best 50" list for equal weighted share trading volume and total return in 2024.

BankonBetter

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/AmericanRivieraBank

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/americanrivierabank/

Linked In:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/3922789

American Riviera Bank
www.americanriviera.bank
805-965-5942
Michelle Martinich

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

June 30,

One Year

One Year

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

28,111

$

28,557

$

(446

)

-2

%

Available-for-sale securities

162,089

189,514

(27,425

)

-14

%

Held-to-maturity securities, net

41,392

41,360

32

0

%

Loans

1,020,261

963,701

56,560

6

%

Allowance For Credit Losses

(12,496

)

(11,694

)

(802

)

7

%

Net Loans

1,007,765

952,007

55,758

6

%

Premise & Equipment

7,773

8,527

(754

)

-9

%

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

6,184

4,636

1,548

33

%

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,370

11,930

440

4

%

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

-

0

%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,889

4,956

(67

)

-1

%

Other Assets

23,086

24,933

(1,847

)

-7

%

Total Assets

$

1,300,445

$

1,273,206

$

27,239

2

%

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

447,534

$

424,991

$

22,543

5

%

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

134,538

110,323

24,215

22

%

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

549,404

532,656

16,748

3

%

Total Deposits

1,131,476

1,067,970

63,506

6

%

Borrowed Funds

38,500

86,500

(48,000

)

-55

%

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

993

649

344

53

%

Other Liabilities

11,865

12,693

(828

)

-7

%

Total Liabilities

1,182,834

1,167,812

15,022

1

%

Common Stock

67,914

67,509

405

1

%

Retained Earnings

67,645

58,812

8,833

15

%

Other Capital

(17,948

)

(20,927

)

2,979

14

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

117,611

105,394

12,217

12

%

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,300,445

$

1,273,206

$

27,239

2

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

28,111

$

30,525

$

20,948

$

40,549

$

28,557

Available-for-sale securities

162,089

175,787

178,082

188,173

189,514

Held-to-maturity securities

41,392

41,410

41,393

41,377

41,360

Loans

1,020,261

994,788

989,941

976,257

963,701

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,496

)

(11,859

)

(11,572

)

(11,694

)

(11,694

)

Net Loans

1,007,765

982,928

978,369

964,563

952,007

Premise & Equipment

7,773

7,943

8,221

8,477

8,527

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

6,184

4,528

4,841

5,153

4,636

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,370

12,254

12,131

12,027

11,930

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,889

4,898

4,911

4,939

4,956

Other Assets

23,086

21,725

23,629

22,716

24,933

Total Assets

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

$

1,279,312

$

1,294,758

$

1,273,206

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

447,534

$

445,533

$

431,031

$

466,537

$

424,991

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

134,538

116,425

116,995

116,624

110,323

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

549,404

572,936

565,312

549,601

532,656

Total Deposits

1,131,476

1,134,894

1,113,338

1,132,762

1,067,970

Borrowed Funds

38,500

26,500

41,500

36,500

86,500

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

993

1,126

1,052

649

649

Other Liabilities

11,865

11,158

12,039

12,723

12,693

Total Liabilities

1,182,834

1,173,678

1,167,929

1,182,634

1,167,812

Common Stock

67,914

67,914

68,041

67,841

67,509

Retained Earnings

67,645

65,334

63,012

60,901

58,812

Other Capital

(17,948

)

(18,142

)

(19,670

)

(16,617

)

(20,927

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

117,611

115,106

111,383

112,125

105,394

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,300,445

$

1,288,784

$

1,279,312

$

1,294,758

$

1,273,206

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Cash & Due From Banks

$

21,159

$

28,207

$

49,181

$

36,917

$

33,015

Available-for-sale securities

166,833

176,964

183,256

188,006

192,448

Held-to-maturity securities

41,414

41,400

41,383

41,367

41,349

Loans

1,007,429

988,262

980,848

965,895

957,353

Allowance for Credit Losses

(12,010

)

(11,575

)

(11,692

)

(11,694

)

(11,649

)

Net Loans

995,419

976,687

969,156

954,201

945,704

Premise & Equipment

7,910

8,118

8,384

8,612

8,512

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

4,636

4,676

4,945

5,013

4,787

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,330

12,183

12,072

11,975

11,881

Stock in Other Banks

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,786

6,770

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

4,894

4,904

4,925

4,947

4,964

Other Assets

20,943

21,893

22,926

23,289

24,448

Total Assets

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

$

1,303,014

$

1,281,113

$

1,273,878

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

433,652

435,938

452,802

441,631

417,509

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

120,062

113,411

113,218

114,737

118,367

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

554,088

568,440

584,053

547,344

513,340

Total Deposits

1,107,802

1,117,789

1,150,073

1,103,712

1,049,216

Borrowed Funds

47,231

37,389

27,772

55,181

108,941

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

1,092

1,053

654

649

617

Other Liabilities

10,208

12,364

13,125

13,535

12,413

Total Liabilities

1,166,333

1,168,595

1,191,624

1,173,077

1,171,187

Common Stock

68,092

68,076

68,057

67,676

67,342

Retained Earnings

66,288

64,320

61,775

59,846

57,810

Other Capital

(18,389

)

(19,173

)

(18,442

)

(19,486

)

(22,461

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

115,991

113,223

111,390

108,036

102,691

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,282,324

$

1,281,818

$

1,303,014

$

1,281,113

$

1,273,878

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Statement of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

14,168

$

13,043

9

%

$

27,866

$

25,715

8

%

Interest on Securities

1,439

1,595

-10

%

2,928

3,306

-11

%

Interest on Due From Banks

82

291

-72

%

244

443

-45

%

Total Interest Income

15,689

14,929

5

%

31,038

29,464

5

%

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

3,822

3,534

8

%

7,687

6,340

21

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

487

1,370

-64

%

860

2,908

-70

%

Total Interest Expense

4,309

4,904

-12

%

8,547

9,248

-8

%

Net Interest Income

11,380

10,025

14

%

22,491

20,217

11

%

Provision for Credit Losses

634

45

-

921

43

-

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

(133

)

33

-

(59

)

67

-

Net Interest Income After Provision

10,879

9,947

9

%

21,629

20,107

8

%

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

639

731

-13

%

1,187

1,251

-5

%

Other Non-Interest Income

247

805

-69

%

514

1,165

-56

%

Total Non-Interest Income

886

1,536

-42

%

1,701

2,416

-30

%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,250

5,104

3

%

10,648

10,327

3

%

Occupancy and Equipment

929

893

4

%

1,866

1,766

6

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,072

2,097

-1

%

4,109

4,068

1

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

8,251

8,094

2

%

16,623

16,161

3

%

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

3,514

3,389

4

%

6,707

6,362

5

%

Provision for Taxes

870

934

-7

%

1,740

1,727

1

%

Net Income

$

2,644

$

2,455

8

%

$

4,967

$

4,635

7

%

Shares Outstanding

5,810,042

5,819,759

0

%

5,810,042

5,819,759

0

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.46

$

0.42

10

%

$

0.86

$

0.80

7

%

Return on Average Assets

0.83

%

0.77

%

8

%

0.78

%

0.73

%

7

%

Return on Average Equity

9.14

%

9.57

%

-4

%

8.74

%

9.11

%

-4

%

Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.24

%

13

%

3.63

%

3.28

%

11

%

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Interest Income

Interest and Fees on Loans

$

14,168

$

13,698

$

13,426

$

13,395

$

13,043

Interest on Securities

1,439

1,489

1,518

1,577

1,595

Interest on Due From Banks

82

162

445

305

291

Total Interest Income

15,689

15,349

15,389

15,277

14,929

Interest Expense

Interest Expense on Deposits

3,822

3,865

4,555

4,225

3,534

Interest Expense on Borrowings

487

373

258

624

1,370

Total Interest Expense

4,309

4,238

4,813

4,849

4,904

Net Interest Income

11,380

11,111

10,576

10,428

10,025

Provision for Credit Losses

634

287

(121

)

-

45

Provision for Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures

(133

)

74

403

-

33

Net Interest Income After Provision

10,879

10,750

10,294

10,428

9,947

Non-Interest Income

Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

639

548

530

606

731

Other Non-Interest Income

247

267

299

272

805

Total Non-Interest Income

886

815

828

878

1,536

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

5,250

5,398

4,705

4,965

5,104

Occupancy and Equipment

929

937

981

978

893

Other Non-Interest Expense

2,072

2,037

2,432

2,429

2,097

Total Non-Interest Expense

8,251

8,372

8,118

8,372

8,094

Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

3,514

3,193

3,004

2,935

3,389

Provision for Taxes

870

870

986

845

934

Net Income

$

2,644

$

2,323

$

2,018

$

2,089

$

2,455

Shares Outstanding

5,810,042

5,833,247

5,815,818

5,833,825

5,819,759

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.46

$

0.40

$

0.35

$

0.36

$

0.42

Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)

$

4,015

$

3,554

$

3,286

$

2,935

$

3,467

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Income and performance ratios:

Net Income

$

2,644

$

2,323

$

2,018

$

2,089

$

2,455

Earnings per share - basic

0.46

0.40

0.35

0.36

0.42

Return on average assets

0.83

%

0.74

%

0.62

%

0.65

%

0.77

%

Return on average equity

9.14

%

8.39

%

7.27

%

7.73

%

9.57

%

Loan yield

5.64

%

5.62

%

5.45

%

5.52

%

5.48

%

Cost of funds

1.50

%

1.49

%

1.63

%

1.66

%

1.70

%

Cost of deposits

1.39

%

1.39

%

1.58

%

1.52

%

1.35

%

Net interest margin

3.65

%

3.61

%

3.32

%

3.33

%

3.24

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

67.26

%

70.20

%

71.18

%

74.06

%

70.30

%

Balance Sheet ratios:

Loan-to-deposit ratio

90.17

%

87.65

%

88.92

%

86.18

%

90.24

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits

39.55

%

39.26

%

38.72

%

41.19

%

39.79

%

Demand deposits / total deposits

51.44

%

49.52

%

49.22

%

51.48

%

50.12

%

Asset quality:

Allowance for credit losses

$

12,496

$

11,859

$

11,572

$

11,694

$

11,694

Nonperforming assets

8,442

4,799

6,098

521

614

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases

1.22

%

1.19

%

1.17

%

1.20

%

1.21

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Texas ratio (a)

8.42

%

4.87

%

5.47

%

0.54

%

0.69

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank(c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.39

%

13.34

%

13.21

%

12.93

%

12.85

%

Total risk-based capital

14.59

%

14.51

%

14.36

%

14.05

%

13.99

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.78

%

11.55

%

11.17

%

11.15

%

11.00

%

Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp(c):

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.61

%

11.61

%

11.49

%

11.24

%

11.17

%

Total risk-based capital

14.19

%

14.17

%

14.05

%

13.80

%

13.77

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.16

%

9.89

%

9.72

%

9.70

%

9.56

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.70

%

8.58

%

8.35

%

8.31

%

7.92

%

Equity and share related:

Common equity

$

117,611

$

115,106

$

111,383

$

112,125

$

105,394

Book value per share

20.24

19.73

19.15

19.22

18.11

Tangible book value per share

19.40

18.89

18.31

18.37

17.26

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

22.49

22.00

21.69

21.22

20.85

Stock closing price per share

19.27

19.16

20.00

19.40

16.60

Number of shares issued and outstanding

5,810.04

5,833.25

5,815.82

5,833.83

5,819.76

Notes:

(a) Sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets.

(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.

(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

SOURCE: American Riviera Bancorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/american-riviera-bancorp-announces-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-1052246

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
