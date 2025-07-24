TheRealest.com: Dr. Dre's Legendary Mixing Console and N.W.A.'s Original Platinum Plaques Hit the Auction Block in Landmark West Coast Hip-Hop Sale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / The Realest, a next-generation memorabilia platform specializing in authenticated collectibles from music, sports, and entertainment, announces that its landmark auction celebrating the sound, legacy, and cultural firepower of West Coast Hip-Hop ends Thursday, July 24, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

TheRealest.com West Coast Hip-Hop Auction

Straight Outta the Collection of N.W.A, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, DJ Skee & More

Up for auction is arguably the most valuable instrument in Hip-Hop history - plus N.W.A.'s original plaques, Snoop Dogg's lyrics and more.

Featured Items Include:

Dr. Dre's Original SSL Mixing Console From Record One Studio:

Widely considered the most valuable instrument in Hip-Hop history, this SSL 4000 G+ was used to produce The Chronic, 2001, Doggystyle, and dozens of Aftermath-era classics.

Artists who recorded through this board include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Gwen Stefani, and many more.

Currently on exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, the board represents a major shift in Hip-Hop production - from raw loops to cinematic, high-fidelity sound.

N.W.A. Platinum and Multi-Platinum Plaques:

Headlined by the Double Platinum "Straight Outta Compton" RIAA Award, signed by N.W.A.'s DJ Yella and presented directly to him.

The Straight Outta Compton album - widely regarded as one of the most influential in Hip-Hop history - sparked a cultural revolution and inspired the blockbuster biopic of the same name, from N.W.A.'s DJ Yella.

Other plaques include awards for Eazy-E, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Michel'le, and the Efil4zaggin album, offering a rare inside look at DJ Yella's impact with N.W.A., Ruthless Records and beyond.

Also featured in the auction:

Snoop Dogg's Handwritten Lyric Pages - Nine original sheets filled with bars, notes, and early drafts.

Xzibit's Original Art Proofs & XXX Movie Scripts - Capturing his rise from underground icon to cultural mainstay.

DJ Skee's Mixtape and Broadcast Memorabilia - Documenting an era of independent curation and cross-media reach with his long-time collaborator The Game.

Rare Recording Reels, Documents, Tapes, and Much More - Including unreleased design work from N.W.A., Death Row, Snoop, and more.

This is more than a memorabilia auction - it's a cultural archive.

From the board that built the biggest albums in modern Hip-Hop, to the plaques that immortalized the foundation of West Coast Hip-Hop, this collection connects collectors and fans directly to the heartbeat of a movement.

Press Assets (B-Roll, Hi-Res Photos & Video): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GEo9W323g1iF_v2xWSMHqjjZrdJdwpe6

Auction Page: therealest.com/westcoasthiphop

On Exhibit: Dr. Dre's SSL console now featured at the GRAMMY Museum, Los Angeles

About TheRealest.com

The Realest is the most advanced authentication and memorabilia platform in the world-designed to eliminate fraud, preserve cultural history, and elevate the standard for collectible experiences. Working only with the source-from the world's leading sports leagues, teams, athletes, musicians, and film studios - The Realest delivers fully authenticated collectibles through a seamless, end-to-end solution. Every item is real, verified, and rooted in moments that matter. Discover more at TheRealest.com.

