KLEVV LAUNCHES ENHANCED SSD LINEUP: CRAS C925G, CRAS C910G NVME SSDS, AND NEO N410+ SATA SSD

HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, is excited to unveil the latest refresh of its SSD (solid-state drive) lineup. This release features the enhanced CRAS C925G and CRAS C910G NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSDs alongside the upgraded NEO N410+ SATA 6Gb/s SSD, designed to deliver superior performance, exceptional cooling, and reliable storage that meets the diverse demands of gamers, creators, and everyday users with confidence.

Next-Level NVMe for Demanding Workloads

Building on KLEVV's highly rated CRAS SSD lineup, the updated CRAS C925G and CRAS C910G NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSDs deliver blazing-fast speeds and rock-solid reliability for today's most rigorous workloads. The CRAS C925G, built on the latest NVMe 2.0 standard, achieves peak sequential speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write, delivering ultra-responsive load times and seamless multitasking, ideal for AAA gaming, 4K content creation, data-intensive AI tasks, and heavy-duty applications.

Meanwhile, the CRAS C910G delivers smooth sequential read speeds of up to 5,200 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s, depending on capacity, perfect for gaming PCs, creative workstations, and laptops.

Both models come equipped with intelligent SLC caching and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, to deliver consistent fast speed and high write durability, even under demanding use cases. Also offer AES 256-bit encryption, LDPC ECC, CRC parity, and SRAM error handling to protect data integrity. Additional features like wear leveling, thermal throttling, and S.M.A.R.T. monitoring further ensures stability and long-term durability.

Ultra-Thin Graphene-copper Heatsink with Advanced Cooling

The CRAS C925G and CRAS C910G both feature an ultra-thin, single-sided design equipped with KLEVV's innovative graphene-copper composite heatsink. This advanced thermal solution combines the superior conductivity of copper with the high-efficiency heat dissipation of graphene, enabling faster heat transfer and more even distribution. The result is up to 15% better cooling compared to standard designs, which reduces thermal throttling and maintains stable peak speeds even during intense workloads.

The slim 0.26mm heatsink design also ensures broader compatibility with ultra-compact builds and laptops, facilitating easy installation for PlayStation 5 users looking to expand their storage for AAA gaming. cWith flexible capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB for the C925G and up to 4TB for the versatile C910G, users can easily find the ideal option to suit their needs.

Reliable SATA Upgrade for Everyday Computing

The refreshed NEO N410+ SATA SSD is the smart, cost-effective everyday upgrade for users who want dependable speed and trusted reliability without stretching their budget. Designed with a SATA 6Gb/s interface, it delivers noticeably faster read and write speeds than before, with sequential read speeds of up to 540 MB/s and write speeds of up to 500 MB/s, enabling quick boot times, seamless app launches, and smooth file transfers for everyday workflows.

The NEO N410+'s robust durability, shock resistance, and broad system compatibility make it a practical, worry-free upgrade for extending the life of desktops and laptops alike. Available in capacities up to 512GB and backed by KLEVV's proven quality, the NEO N410+ offers a cost-effective way to unlock faster, more efficient computing with long-term peace of mind.

Availability & Warranty

Backed by precision engineering and trusted reliability, KLEVV's refreshed SSD lineup is designed to deliver dependable performance for a wide range of users. All three SSDs include a complimentary copy of Acronis True Image HD software with Active Protection, which helps safeguard files against ransomware threats, such as WannaCry. The CRAS NVMe drives are supported by a 5-year limited warranty, while the NEO N410+ comes with a 3-year limited warranty, giving users added peace of mind and long-term confidence in their storage.

All three models will be available in succession from August and September 2025 through authorized retailers worldwide. For detailed product information and purchasing options, consumers can visit the official KLEVV website or shop conveniently through major online retailers such as Amazon.

Further Information

CRAS C925G - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_CRAS_C925G

NEO N410+ - https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_NEO_N410_plus

CRAS C910G - coming soon

