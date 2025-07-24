Anzeige
24.07.2025 04:18 Uhr
Xinhuanet: Hoardsun Tech Group Chairman: Powering BRICS AI Growth through AI Optoelectronics

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This report was filed by Xinhuanet.com:

The BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 16, 2025. Chen Rongsheng, Chairman of Hoardsun Tech Group and Hengmei Optoelectronics (HMO), took part in the gathering, joining executives and policymakers in a high-level dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) development across BRICS economies.

Chen Rongsheng, Chairman of Hoardsun Tech Group and Hengmei Optoelectronics (HMO), speaks at the forum's opening ceremony on July 16.

Delivering a keynote speech, Chen said that BRICS nations are entering a transformative phase of AI collaboration marked by scale and strategic alignment. Hoardsun Tech Group, he noted, is committed to deepening partnerships within BRICS markets in line with global trends toward broader international AI cooperation. The company is working to accelerate innovation in AI-enabled optoelectronic systems and contribute to building a more balanced, accessible, and resilient global information architecture. Hoardsun has long specialized in display components and AI-driven audio-visual solutions, delivering brighter, smarter, and more accessible visual technology to millions of households across the BRICS bloc, including in Brazil.

Chen further emphasized the need for BRICS members, as leading voices among emerging economies, to shape distinctive frameworks for technological and institutional cooperation. Through enhanced technical integration and cultural exchange, he said, the bloc can help establish new models for AI governance-ones that reconcile global diversity with shared development imperatives.

Hoardsun Tech Group is a high-tech company focused on strategic emerging industries. Guided by its "Chip, Network, Cloud, and Screen" core strategy, the group holds a leading position in third-generation semiconductors, high-throughput satellite communications, intelligent vehicle systems, advanced display materials, and digital application services. It has established manufacturing facilities in China and abroad, with operations spanning more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737067/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoardsun-tech-group-chairman-powering-brics-ai-growth-through-ai-optoelectronics-302512664.html

