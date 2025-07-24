Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on July 17, 2025 (the "Additional Financing"). Due to strong investor demand, the Company upsized the Additional Financing, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $630,205.92 through the issuance of 5,729,145 units of the Company (the "Additional Units") at a purchase price of $0.11 per Additional Unit. Each Additional Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Additional Warrant"). Each Additional Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, an "Additional Warrant Share") for an exercise price of $0.15 per Additional Warrant Share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Additional Financing, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

Combined with the $1.986 million raised in the first tranche of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement disclosed on June 17, 2025 (the "Offering"), and the $465,000 raised from the second tranche of the Offering, the Company has now raised approximately $3.081 million in total gross proceeds from the Offering and the Additional Financing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Additional Financing to fund programs to advance one or more of the Company's properties, the purchase of silver royalties and for general and administrative purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Additional Financing, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $10,500 and issued 95,455 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.15 per share until January 23, 2027, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.

The securities issued in connection with the Additional Financing are subject to a four-month and a day hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Additional Financing is subject to receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc) Inferred (1)(3) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has a historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc (2)(3). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002 (2)(3). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

(1) Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.

(2) Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic Resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.

(3) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis."

