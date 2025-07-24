Hinen Group: Hinen Launches 2400W Balcony Energy System - Smart, Scalable, and DIY-Friendly for Every Home

DONGGUAN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinen, a company specializing in smart energy storage systems, introduced its latest E Series H2.4S 2400W Single-phase Balcony Energy System this July. Tailored for urban households, this all-in-one solution brings high power, compact design, and effortless installation to the balcony energy storage category-empowering users to maximize self-consumption with smart solar storage.

Founded in 2004 and publicly listed (stock code 300787), Hinen Group has invested heavily in innovation, with 400+ R&D engineers, 150+ patents, and $20 million annually committed to energy breakthroughs. The new H2.4S reflects Hinen's pursuit of high-performance yet user-friendly products.

The H2.4S puts usability first with its DIY-friendly plug & play installation, allowing users to set up the system in just 2 minutes-no electrician required. It also features an internal heat sink for natural cooling and supports secure wall mounting, helping to save space while maintaining system reliability in varied outdoor conditions.

It also supports modular battery expansion from 1 to 6 packs, offering a flexible storage capacity from 2.56kWh to 15.36kWh. Whether starting small or planning for future growth, users can build their system according to their own energy needs and budget.

To further improve solar harvesting, the H2.4S features 4 independent MPPT inputs, compatible with up to 3600W of PV input. Users can mix and match different types and orientations of solar panels, maximizing generation even with limited or shaded balcony space.

H2.4S has a 160mm slim design, IP65 weatherproof rating, and operates quietly at 30dB. For balcony use, waterproofing and low noise are key to protect the system and ensure user comfort.

Equipped with a LiFePO4 battery, the system delivers more than 8,000 charge cycles and includes a 10-year warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term value for home energy investors.

Users can monitor and manage energy in real time through a mobile APP, which offers multiple operation modes and smart control functions. The system also supports smart plug integration, allowing users to automate appliances and track usage for better energy efficiency.

In cold climates, like winter in Sweden or Finland, the H2.4S performs reliably thanks to its built-in heating film, enabling safe charging even at -20°C. It is also compatible with a wide range of PV panel types, giving users more flexibility in sourcing components.

The system supports up to 2000W off-grid output, making it suitable for emergency backup or light off-grid living. Additionally, it can be connected to wireless smart meters supporting LoRa communication, eliminating the need for wiring. With extended range, strong wall-penetration capability, sub-500ms response time, and power consumption under 10W, it enables efficient remote data transmission and energy management for smarter and more streamlined system operation.

In the past 12 months, Hinen has rapidly grown into a Top 5 brand in the Australian energy storage market with 8% market share, while accelerating its expansion across Europe and Africa. With strong distributor partnerships and local service support, Hinen's mission of bringing clean, intelligent energy into every household is becoming a reality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737396/Hinen_Launches_H2_4S_Balcony_Energy_System___Smart__Scalable__and_DIY_Friendly_for_Every_Home.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hinen-launches-2400w-balcony-energy-system--smart-scalable-and-diy-friendly-for-every-home-302512818.html