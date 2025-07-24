Liberty Personal Loans Support Australians to Unlock Local Travel

With domestic travel on the rise and Australians looking to explore their own backyard, Liberty says personal loans could help turn travel dreams into reality.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Whether it's discovering new corners of the country or returning to familiar favourites, Australians are embracing domestic travel in growing numbers.

Local getaways remain at the heart of how we holiday, with Roy Morgan reporting 57% of Australians are planning a domestic trip within the next 12 months.

Non-bank lender Liberty is helping to make those plans possible. Their personal loans could give Australians the freedom to say 'yes' to new adventures, sooner.

According to Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, Liberty remains ready to support everyday Australians to reach their travel goals.

"For nearly 30 years, our flexible solutions have helped over 900,000 free thinkers achieve their goals," Ms Pantarotto said.

For those planning a long-awaited family trip or dreaming of a spontaneous getaway, a personal loan could offer the freedom to travel on their terms.

With flexible repayment options and fast approvals, Liberty makes it easier for borrowers to bring travel plans to life without the stress of upfront costs.

"We offer a quick and easy online application process to help borrowers get the funds they need," Ms Pantarotto explained.

"Our speedy process means borrowers can get a personalised rate in minutes. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval may also be available," Ms Pantarotto said.

For some, travel might be one of the most rewarding ways to recharge and reconnect - and personal loans could help them take a well-deserved break without breaking the bank.

A non-bank lender established on the values of fairness and inclusion, Liberty takes a personalised approach to lending.

"Liberty considers a range of factors to help those who might have more complex needs, including borrowers with imperfect credit histories or variable income sources," Ms Pantarotto said.

Borrowers could also use personal loans to bring other ideas to life. A personal loan could also help borrowers plan a wedding or special event, cover medical expenses, or upgrade their home.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

