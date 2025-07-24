Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 06:30 Uhr
Chery Group: For Masters of Refined Living -- LEPAS Adds Color to the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 23, Jakarta's Indonesia International Auto Show saw the eye-catching overseas debut of LEPAS, a brand launched in China this April under Chery Group to boost its internationalization strategy.

LEPAS Adds Color to the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta

LEPAS stole the spotlight with its brand philosophy of "COLORFUL LIFE, MASTERFUL DRIVE" showcase, featuring vibrant booth designs, Leopard Aesthetics, and immersive interactions. Its full product lineup made a grand entrance: L8 for elegant lifestyle seekers, L6 as a mobile workstation for creators, and L4 for refined young drivers. This debut, embodying elegant mobility, became a highlight.

Zhong Wei, LEPAS Deputy CEO, noted young urban elites seek cars that align with their aesthetics and lifestyle, not just specs. LEPAS, built for "masters of refined living," blends tech and warmth under its brand philosophy to reshape mobility. For LEPAS, "mastery" reflects life attitude: cars extend living, and refined living is for all striving for better.

The L8, a key model, exemplifies this vision. With Leopard Aesthetics-streamlined body, vertical-pupil headlights, rounded grille-it merges power and elegance. A partnership with Miss Universe deepens its refined living narrative.

Focused on comfort, the L8's spacious interior and user-friendly cockpit create a "refined third space," adaptable to work or relaxation. Its self-developed "All-Scenario Super Platform" handles urban and rural roads, while Chery's ultra-efficient hybrid system ensures high efficiency, low fuel consumption, and long range, embodying tech value.

Leveraging Chery's 22-year lead in Chinese passenger vehicle exports, and the trust of 5 million users, LEPAS accelerates globalization. Zhong Wei plans entry into Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, and the Middle East in three years. "LEPAS aims to co-create an era-defining refined lifestyle, adding color to the world," he said.

About Chery Group

Chery Group is a leading automotive manufacturing brand in China. Its subsidiary, Chery Automobile, founded in 1997, is one of the earliest self-owned brands in China to surpass 1 million, 3 million and 5 million vehicle sales. Chery Group has grown into a diversified enterprise group with the automotive industry at its core. Its business spans 120 countries and regions worldwide. It has ranked No.1 in passenger vehicle exports among Chinese brands for 22 consecutive years, with over 5 million overseas users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737385/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/for-masters-of-refined-living--lepas-adds-color-to-the-indonesia-international-auto-show-in-jakarta-302512836.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
