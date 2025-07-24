ZEEKR Europe: Zeekr-commissioned Europe-wide Electric Vehicle survey finds growing interest in e-mobility and acceptance of Chinese brands

A survey of more than 8,000 people across Europe shows that interest in EVs is steadily increasing, with almost three in every five respondents saying they are likely to own one by 2030: up from just 42% this year

Younger consumers and those in the Nordics - notably Sweden and Denmark - show the strongest intent to switch to e-mobility, suggesting cultural and generational shifts are helping to accelerate adoption

Sentiment towards Chinese brands is improving, with 38% of consumers saying they are more open to buying a Chinese EV than they were just a year ago

Perceptions of Chinese EVs are changing, with nearly half of respondents agreeing they offer value for money, and 40% agreeing that premium Chinese EVs are as good as those from the competition

While brand nationality still matters to many, attitudes are softening, particularly among younger consumers and those already driving EVs

Cost, range, and charging remain key barriers to adoption but fast-improving technology and investments in infrastructure will help overcome these

AMSTERDAM, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electric mobility brand Zeekr has commissioned a pan-European survey of more than 8,000 people to further develop its understanding of consumer attitudes towards electric vehicles and electrification, including sentiments towards Chinese brands and barriers to EV ownership.

Key findings from the survey, conducted in partnership with Markettiers in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, found that consumers - notably among younger age groups and those in the Nordics - are increasingly receptive towards EVs, and are now more appreciative of Chinese EV brands. And while for many, the country of origin of their next vehicle remains an important consideration, attitudes towards Chinese EVs are softening, particularly those who have already made the switch from combustion engines. There is more widespread appreciation for the advanced technology that Chinese brands are bringing to the market, as well as quality and safety.

The survey confirmed that although widely cited barriers to e-mobility of range, charging and cost remain front-of-mind for many, models offering range greater than 500km (WLTP) are commonplace, the advent of 800V technology offers convenient ultra-fast charging, and improvements in technology and increasing competition in the marketplace are making EVs increasingly attractive.

Zeekr Europe acting CEO, Lothar Schupet, said: "The benefits of electric vehicles are widely understood but we appreciate that not every market or every age group is as receptive to them as others. We wanted to look even deeper into the positive and negative views that consumers across Europe have towards EVs in general and Chinese EVs in particular to better understand the barriers to entry - both real and perceived.

"The survey we commissioned does exactly that, and will help us to create even better EVs that will help further accelerate the transition to e-mobility throughout Europe. And as more Chinese brands launch in Europe, we believe that having Design and R&D Centres in Sweden and integrating customer co-creation at the heart of our product development process gives Zeekr a European soul that truly sets it apart."

Nordic markets show continuing interest in electrification: more than 62% of respondents in Sweden said they were interested in owning an EV by the end of 2027, compared to 52% for Europe as a whole. Younger consumers also showed strong interest, with 62% of 35-44 year-olds expressing the same intent by the end of 2028: even looking out to the end of 2035, only 45% of those aged 55+ did. Cultural and generational shifts will be key drivers of e-mobility.

For Chinese brands establishing themselves in Europe, the outlook is largely positive, reflecting the significant investments made in product development and quality. Asked if they were more open to buying a Chinese EV than they were 12 months ago, 38% of respondents said that were, while only 17% were not. Moreover, 53% of those already driving an EV said yes, suggesting an appreciation of the leadership position Chinese brands have in battery and charging technology. Respondents in the UK - Europe's second-largest passenger car market1 - were the least likely to factor an EV's country of origin into their purchasing decision, with 59% saying it was not important. Even in conservative markets where traditional luxury brands have a strong presence, consumers recognise that Chinese brands can compete on equal terms, with more than half of respondents in Switzerland agreeing that premium Chinese EVs are now as good as their Western equivalents.

For all manufacturers launching EVs in Europe, customer perceptions on range, charging, and cost continue to be challenges that must be overcome, with 480km+ on a single charge, 10-80% SoC in 10 minutes, and lower purchase price cited by 42%, 40%, and 45% of all respondents respectively as requirements that would make them more likely to go electric. Taking Zeekr's European model range of the Zeekr 001, Zeekr X, and Zeekr 7X as an example, consumers already have a choice of premium EVs priced from less than €35,0002, range of up to 620km (WLTP)3, and charging from 10-80% in as little as 10.5 minutes using 480kW DC chargers4, suggesting that some barriers can be more than met with vehicles already available in the market. Moreover, Zeekr believes that its EVs should also offer a best-in-class value proposition through feature-rich specifications that include high-end features that customers don't expect - and do not have to - to pay extra for. The Zeekr 7X, for instance, comes with a panoramic roof, Matrix LED headlights, heat pump, and 22kW on-board charger as standard - many competitors offer this equipment only as an option.

The future of sustainable personal mobility is unquestionably electric, and by making the switch from combustion engine vehicles to EVs, consumers can play their part in helping to drive down emissions and enjoy a more refined, more relaxing, and more enjoyable driving experience. As this survey shows, some markets in Europe are further along this transition than others, but as battery technology and charging continue to improve, the benefits of EVs can only become more compelling.

(Zeekr 7X: Combined power consumption in kWh/100km: 17.7-19.9 (WLTP). Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0. Zeekr 001: Combined power consumption in kWh/100km: 17.3-18.5 (WLTP). Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0. Zeekr X: Combined power consumption in kWh/100km: 16.4-17.3 (WLTP). Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0).

1 ACEA 2024 registration figures

2Pricing applies to Netherlands market

3 Charging times will vary according to factors including the charging equipment, ambient temperature, battery temperature, battery state of charge, and age and condition of the battery and the vehicle

4 Range according to the WLTP drive cycle under controlled conditions. Real-world range may vary, dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route, environmental conditions, driving style, load, wheel and tyre specification, and optional equipment and accessories fitted

About Zeekr

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centers and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 510,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV, Zeekr 007, Zeekr 7X, Zeekr MIX and Zeekr 7GT. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

Notes for Editors:

