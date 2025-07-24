STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

PR No: C3349C

STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

-- Q2 net revenues $2.77 billion; gross margin 33.5%; operating loss of $133 million, including $190 million related to impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs; net loss of $97 million -- H1 net revenues $5.28 billion; gross margin 33.5%; operating loss of $130 million, including $198 million related to impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs; net loss of $41 million -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q3 net revenues of $3.17 billion and gross margin of 33.5%

Geneva, July 24, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported second quarter net revenues of $2.77 billion, gross margin of 33.5%, operating loss of $133 million, and net loss of $97 million or -$0.11 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $57 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $57 million or $0.06 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented:

-- "Q2 net revenues came above the mid-point of our business outlook range, driven by higher revenues in Personal Electronics and Industrial, while Automotive was slightly below expectations. Gross margin was in line with the mid-point of our business outlook range." -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q2 net revenues decreased 14.4%, non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin decreased to 2.1% from 11.6% and non-U.S. GAAP1 net income decreased to $57 million from $353 million." -- "First half net revenues decreased 21.1% year-over-year, with a decrease in all reportable segments. Non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin was 1.3% and non-U.S. GAAP1 net income was $120 million." -- "In the second quarter, our book-to-bill ratio remained above one for Industrial, while Automotive was below parity. Bookings continued to increase sequentially." -- "Our third quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.17 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 2.5% and increasing sequentially by 14.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 33.5%; including about 340 basis points of unused capacity charges. On a sequential basis, our Q3 gross margin will be negatively impacted by about 140 basis points, mainly from currency effect and, to a lesser extent, the start of non-recurring cost related to our manufacturing reshaping program." -- "While we expect Q3 revenues to show a solid sequential growth enabling a continued year-over-year improvement, we are still operating amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Given these external factors, our priorities remain supporting our customers, accelerating new product introductions, and executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base."

Quarterly Financial Summary

U.S. GAAP (US$ m, except per share data) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Net Revenues $2,766 $2,517 $3,232 9.9% -14.4% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Gross Profit $926 $841 $1,296 10.2% -28.5% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- - 660 Gross Margin 33.5% 33.4% 40.1% +10 bps bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Operating Income (Loss) $(133) $3 $375 - - -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- -1,640 Operating Margin -4.8% 0.1% 11.6% -490 bps bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Net Income (Loss) $(97) $56 $353 - - -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $(0.11) $0.06 $0.38 - - -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Non-U.S. GAAP(2) (US$ m, except per share data) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Operating Income $57 $11 $375 429.6% -84.7% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- -950 Operating Margin 2.1% 0.4% 11.6% 170 bps bps -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Net Income $57 $63 $353 -9.1% -83.9% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.06 $0.07 $0.38 -14.3% -84.2% -------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------

Second Quarter 2025 Summary Review

Reminder: on January 1, 2025 we made some adjustments to our segment reporting. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail.

Net Revenues by Reportable Segment(3) Q2 Q1 Q2 (US$ m) 2025 2025 2024 Q/Q Y/Y -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment 1,133 1,069 1,336 5.9% -15.2% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Power and discrete products (P&D) segment 447 397 576 12.9% -22.2% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group 1,580 1,466 1,912 7.8% -17.4% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Embedded Processing (EMP) segment 847 742 906 14.1% -6.5% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) segment 336 306 410 10.1% -17.9% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group 1,183 1,048 1,316 13.0% -10.1% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Others 3 3 4 - - -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- Total Net Revenues $2,766 $2,517 $3,232 9.9% -14.4% -------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $2.77 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.4%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 15.3% and 12.0%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 9.9%, 220 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $926 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.5%. Gross margin of 33.5%, 10 basis points above the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 660 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to product mix, lower manufacturing efficiencies and, to a lesser extent, higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased from $375 million in the year-ago quarter to an operating loss of $133 million. ST's operating margin decreased 1,640 basis points on a year-over-year basis to -4.8% of net revenues, compared to 11.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Operating loss included $190M impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, reflecting impairment of assets and restructuring charges predominantly associated with the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $57 million in the second quarter.

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 15.2% mainly due to a decrease in Analog. -- Operating profit decreased by 55.9% to $85 million. Operating margin was 7.5% compared to 14.5%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 22.2%. -- Operating profit decreased from $61 million to an operating loss of $56 million. Operating margin was -12.5% compared to 10.6%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Embedded Processing (EMP) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 6.5% mainly due to Custom Processing. -- Operating profit decreased by 8.7% to $114 million. Operating margin was 13.5% compared to 13.8%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)