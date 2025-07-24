Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893438 | ISIN: NL0000226223 | Ticker-Symbol: SGM
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 07:53
26,550 Euro
-3,03 % -0,830
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STMICROELECTRONICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45526,71007:54
26,55026,99507:53
Dow Jones News
24.07.2025 07:33 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Press Release: STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

PR No: C3349C

STMicroelectronics Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results 

-- Q2 net revenues $2.77 billion; gross margin 33.5%; operating loss of $133 
   million, including $190 million related to impairment, restructuring 
   charges and other related phase-out costs; net loss of $97 million 
 
  -- H1 net revenues $5.28 billion; gross margin 33.5%; operating loss of $130 
   million, including $198 million related to impairment, restructuring 
   charges and other related phase-out costs; net loss of $41 million 
 
  -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q3 net revenues of $3.17 billion and gross 
   margin of 33.5%

Geneva, July 24, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported second quarter net revenues of $2.77 billion, gross margin of 33.5%, operating loss of $133 million, and net loss of $97 million or -$0.11 diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP(1) operating income of $57 million, and non-U.S. GAAP(1) net income of $57 million or $0.06 diluted earnings per share).

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented: 

-- "Q2 net revenues came above the mid-point of our business outlook range, 
   driven by higher revenues in Personal Electronics and Industrial, while 
   Automotive was slightly below expectations. Gross margin was in line with 
   the mid-point of our business outlook range." 
 
  -- "On a year-over-year basis, Q2 net revenues decreased 14.4%, non-U.S. 
   GAAP1 operating margin decreased to 2.1% from 11.6% and non-U.S. GAAP1 
   net income decreased to $57 million from $353 million." 
 
  -- "First half net revenues decreased 21.1% year-over-year, with a decrease 
   in all reportable segments. Non-U.S. GAAP1 operating margin was 1.3% and 
   non-U.S. GAAP1 net income was $120 million." 
 
  -- "In the second quarter, our book-to-bill ratio remained above one for 
   Industrial, while Automotive was below parity. Bookings continued to 
   increase sequentially." 
 
  -- "Our third quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net 
   revenues of $3.17 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 2.5% and 
   increasing sequentially by 14.6%; gross margin is expected to be about 
   33.5%; including about 340 basis points of unused capacity charges. On a 
   sequential basis, our Q3 gross margin will be negatively impacted by 
   about 140 basis points, mainly from currency effect and, to a lesser 
   extent, the start of non-recurring cost related to our manufacturing 
   reshaping program." 
 
  -- "While we expect Q3 revenues to show a solid sequential growth enabling a 
   continued year-over-year improvement, we are still operating amid an 
   uncertain macroeconomic environment. Given these external factors, our 
   priorities remain supporting our customers, accelerating new product 
   introductions, and executing our company-wide program to reshape our 
   manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base."

Quarterly Financial Summary 

U.S. GAAP 
 (US$ m, except per share data)  Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024  Q/Q    Y/Y 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Net Revenues            $2,766  $2,517  $3,232   9.9%  -14.4% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Gross Profit             $926   $841  $1,296   10.2%  -28.5% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
                                     - 660 
Gross Margin            33.5%  33.4%  40.1%  +10 bps   bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Operating Income (Loss)      $(133)    $3   $375     -    - 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
                                    -1,640 
Operating Margin          -4.8%   0.1%  11.6% -490 bps   bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Net Income (Loss)          $(97)   $56   $353     -    - 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share    $(0.11)  $0.06  $0.38     -    - 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Non-U.S. GAAP(2) 
 (US$ m, except per share data)  Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024    Q/Q   Y/Y 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Operating Income           $57   $11   $375  429.6%  -84.7% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
                                     -950 
Operating Margin           2.1%   0.4%  11.6%  170 bps   bps 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Net Income              $57   $63   $353   -9.1%  -83.9% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ------- 
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $0.06  $0.07  $0.38  -14.3%  -84.2% 
-------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------

Second Quarter 2025 Summary Review

Reminder: on January 1, 2025 we made some adjustments to our segment reporting. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail. 

Net Revenues by Reportable Segment(3)      Q2    Q1    Q2 
  (US$ m)                    2025   2025   2024   Q/Q   Y/Y 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) 
  segment                    1,133   1,069   1,336   5.9%  -15.2% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Power and discrete products (P&D) segment    447    397    576  12.9%  -22.2% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, 
  MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group     1,580   1,466   1,912   7.8%  -17.4% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Embedded Processing (EMP) segment        847    742    906  14.1%   -6.5% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 RF & Optical Communications (RF&OC) 
  segment                     336    306    410  10.1%  -17.9% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital 
  ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group   1,183   1,048   1,316  13.0%  -10.1% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Others                       3     3     4    -     - 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- -------- 
 Total Net Revenues              $2,766  $2,517  $3,232   9.9%  -14.4% 
-------------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- ------- --------

Net revenues totaled $2.77 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.4%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 15.3% and 12.0%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 9.9%, 220 basis points better than the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $926 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.5%. Gross margin of 33.5%, 10 basis points above the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 660 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to product mix, lower manufacturing efficiencies and, to a lesser extent, higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased from $375 million in the year-ago quarter to an operating loss of $133 million. ST's operating margin decreased 1,640 basis points on a year-over-year basis to -4.8% of net revenues, compared to 11.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Operating loss included $190M impairment, restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs for the quarter, reflecting impairment of assets and restructuring charges predominantly associated with the previously announced company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint and resize our global cost base. Excluding these items, non-U.S. GAAP(1) Operating income stood at $57 million in the second quarter.

By reportable segment, compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 15.2% mainly due to a decrease in Analog. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 55.9% to $85 million. Operating margin was 
   7.5% compared to 14.5%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 22.2%. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased from $61 million to an operating loss of $56 
   million. Operating margin was -12.5% compared to 10.6%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Embedded Processing (EMP) segment: 

-- Revenue decreased 6.5% mainly due to Custom Processing. 
 
  -- Operating profit decreased by 8.7% to $114 million. Operating margin was 
   13.5% compared to 13.8%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.