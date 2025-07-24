Clinical adoption of Curodont is helping to elevate the standard of care in caries management

Leading clinical experts herald Curodont as a true step forward in the treatment of early decay

vVARDIS, a Swiss high-growth healthcare company, active in the development of innovative dental products, today announced that more than one million teeth and more than 420,000 patients have been treated in the United States since January 2024 with Curodont,its drill-free solution for early stage tooth decay, making it the fastest growing dental care product in its categoryi ii

Nearly 80 percent of all dental patients have early tooth decayiii. Oral health is an important aspect of overall health, and poor oral health, including untreated decay, can become life-threatening. With Curodont, dental teams have a drill-free solution to treat tooth decay at an early stage.

Curodont represents a true win-win proposition: patients benefit from a quick, needle- and drill-free treatment, while dental professionals can treat early decay within minutes-eliminating the need for a follow-up appointment and freeing up chair time for more complex procedures.

"Now that Curodont is available in nearly 10 percent of U.S. dental officesiv, an increasing number of dental professionals or "Curodontists" are embracing our treatment and giving patients access to this revolutionary solution," said Dr. Haley Abivardi, DMD, co-CE, and co-founder of vVARDIS. "Such high-speed adoption shows how dental professionals have been waiting for decades for a solution that enables them to treat tooth decay at an early stage."

Dr. Goly Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS, said, "We are thrilled to witness a ground-breaking transformation in dentistry similar to the advancements that medicine embraced years ago toward non-invasive, early intervention approaches. In the same way, Curodont is helping to elevate the standard of care for the early treatment of cavities."

With more than 25 years of science, vVARDIS' Curodont is backed by universities internationally and has earned the endorsement of renowned thought leaders, clinical experts, and innovators across the dental profession:

Dr. German O. Gallucci , Chair of the Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Sciences at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, said, "Curodont is highly effective for treatment of early decays. This new non-invasive therapeutic option is a game changer in the battle against tooth decay."

, Chair of the Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Sciences at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, said, "Curodont is highly effective for treatment of early decays. This new non-invasive therapeutic option is a game changer in the battle against tooth decay." Prof. Amid I. Ismail, Laura H. Carnell Professor and Dean of the Kornberg School of Dentistry, Temple University, said, "As an epidemiologist and cariologist who has studied dental caries for over four decades and developed guidelines for its diagnosis and management, I can state without hesitation that the advent of Curodont represents a significant breakthrough in caries management."

Laura H. Carnell Professor and Dean of the Kornberg School of Dentistry, Temple University, said, "As an epidemiologist and cariologist who has studied dental caries for over four decades and developed guidelines for its diagnosis and management, I can state without hesitation that the advent of Curodont represents a significant breakthrough in caries management." Dr. Timothy Quirt, DDS, MBA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Heartland Dental, said, "Curodont represents a transformative step forward in dentistry. At Heartland Dental, we've seen firsthand how this innovation empowers clinicians to treat early-stage caries non-invasively, improving outcomes and deepening patient trust. It's not just a product it's a shift in how we think about the future of oral health."

DDS, MBA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Heartland Dental, said, "Curodont represents a transformative step forward in dentistry. At Heartland Dental, we've seen firsthand how this innovation empowers clinicians to treat early-stage caries non-invasively, improving outcomes and deepening patient trust. It's not just a product it's a shift in how we think about the future of oral health." Dr. Shan K. Bagby , DMD, MHA, FACHE, Brigadier General, USA (Ret.) has recognized Curodont's potential to improve the health of children from lower-income homes, saying, "What makes Curodont especially impactful is its potential to reduce tooth decay among vulnerable populations-particularly children and those covered by Medicaid. Curodont isn't just a new tool; it's a meaningful, science-driven advancement that is reshaping healthcare and setting a higher standard for dentistry where it's needed most." v

, DMD, MHA, FACHE, Brigadier General, USA (Ret.) has recognized Curodont's potential to improve the health of children from lower-income homes, saying, "What makes Curodont especially impactful is its potential to reduce tooth decay among vulnerable populations-particularly children and those covered by Medicaid. Curodont isn't just a new tool; it's a meaningful, science-driven advancement that is reshaping healthcare and setting a higher standard for dentistry where it's needed most." Prof. Avijit Banerjee , Professor of Cariology Operative Dentistry; Hon Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Oral Craniofacial Sciences, King's College London, said, "The scientific research into Curodont Repair technology has been well documented in reputable scientific peer-reviewed journals since the late 1990s. Multiple published clinical studies, including systematic meta-analyses, have provided evidence that, unlike conventional topical re-mineralizing agents which primarily act on the surface of the tooth, Curodont Repair can treat early decay throughout the depth of the lesion." vi

, Professor of Cariology Operative Dentistry; Hon Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Oral Craniofacial Sciences, King's College London, said, "The scientific research into Curodont Repair technology has been well documented in reputable scientific peer-reviewed journals since the late 1990s. Multiple published clinical studies, including systematic meta-analyses, have provided evidence that, unlike conventional topical re-mineralizing agents which primarily act on the surface of the tooth, Curodont Repair can treat early decay throughout the depth of the lesion." Prof. Ivo Krejci,University of Geneva, said: "Curodont is no longer the future. It's the present and it should be part of the treatment spectrum in every modern dental practice."

vVARDIS's Curodont products are currently available in the U.S. and Europe and will continue to roll out globally.

About Curodont

Using a proprietary biomimetic formulation, Curodont is a groundbreaking clinically proven drill-free treatment for early tooth decay. It replicates and builds on the body's natural defenses, working together with minerals in the saliva to repair the damage done to the tooth in the early stages of tooth decay. Curodont is a non-invasive, drill-free solution: once the formula is applied, it diffuses through the enamel and repairs the missing parts of the tooth (lesions) with minerals from saliva by mimicking the way nature created teeth (biomimetic). The beauty of this product is that Curodont helps patients save the natural tooth structure without artificial filling materials.

About vVARDIS AG

vVARDIS is a Swiss high-growth healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont brand. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, sisters, Swiss dentists, innovators, and awarded entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved.

vVARDIS' mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS is backed by more than 25 years of science, 230 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study demonstrating a success rate above 90 percent. It has been used in clinical practice for more than 10 years. Curodont is already mentioned in lectures at renowned universities as a standard of care for the treatment of early decay.

For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis.

____________________ i Data on file ii vVARDIS' ranked first in growth rate in the 2024 vs 2023 and YTD 2025 periods among dental manufacturers with more than $1M sales in both the all merchandise small equipment categories and preventive (Source: SDM Northcoast, LLC). iii Skeie et al. BMC Oral Health 2022;22:620 iv Customer Data on File v Dr. Bagby serves as a consultant for vVARDIS vi Prof. Avijit Banerjee serves as a consultant for vVARDIS

