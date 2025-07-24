Fourth annual initiative supports World Diabetes Day 2025 with patient-led creativity and storytelling

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its fourth annual global art competition in support of World Diabetes Day 2025. This year, the competition is themed around Diabetes and Anxiety, shining a spotlight on the mental health impact of diabetes and capturing the unfiltered reality of living with the condition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723692437/en/

An estimated 3 in 4 people living with diabetes have experienced anxiety, depression or another mental health condition as a result of managing their diabetesi. With the number of people affected by diabetes expected to rise to over 850 million by 2050ii, this year's This is Diabetes. This is Anxiety. campaign aims to raise awareness and deepen understanding through creativity and storytelling.

Submissions are now open globally and free to enter at www.thisisdiabetes.com until October 24, 2025, with the winners announced on World Diabetes Day, a global initiative of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), held each year on November 14

Koichiro Sato, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Ascensia's parent company PHC Group, commented:

"World Diabetes Day is a key moment for us to support the global diabetes community. For 2025, we want to shed light on the emotional burden that often goes unseen. The theme of 'This is Diabetes. This is Anxiety.' is deeply important, and we hope this competition provides an outlet for expression, connection and better quality of life."

"Each year we are inspired by the stories shared through art," he continued. "We invite artists, supporters, and advocates to help us show the world what anxiety and diabetes truly look like. Every submission adds to a collective story that deserves to be seen and heard."

In addition to showcasing the Top 20 submissions across Ascensia's platforms, the 2025 competition will introduce a free downloadable coloring-in booklet featuring selected artwork. This new initiative is designed to spark creativity, reflection and learning for individuals and families alike.

Prizes include donations of €6,000, €3,000 and €1,000 made in the winners' names to a diabetes charity of their choice. A diverse judging panel including global artists, diabetes advocates, and Ascensia employees will evaluate submissions based on creativity, emotional impact, connection to the theme, and storytelling.

Now in its fourth year, the competition builds on the momentum of previous This is Diabetes campaigns, which have drawn over 500 entries and delivered donations to diabetes charities on four continents.

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company. Terms and conditions apply.

Notes for Editors

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.

We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: www.ascensia.com

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford Corporation, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service precision technology across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries. www.phchd.com

i Diabetes impacts the mental well-being of 3 in 4 people with the condition International Diabetes Federation ii Diabetes Facts and Figures International Diabetes Federation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723692437/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lorraine Chandler: lorraine.chandler@ascensia.com