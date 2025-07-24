Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced the appointment of Saraswati Agarwal as Regional Sales Head for Ad Solutions for the important MEA region. This strategic move underscores Truecaller's commitment to strengthening its Ad Solutions portfolio, aiming to deliver innovative, seamless digital experiences to its rapidly growing user base. In her new role, Saraswati will play a pivotal part in helping brands differentiate themselves and effectively connect with potential customers through Truecaller's advanced advertising offerings.

Saraswati has over 15 years of prior experience in the industry with companies such as Bloomberg, CNN, ITP Media group, driving revenue growth and market expansion across luxury, digital, and media sectors. She has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the University of Mumbai.

"I'm pleased to welcome Saraswati to the Truecaller team,said Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller. "Truecaller has become a household name across key African markets like Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya; some of the most noteworthy and strategically important regions within MEA. Our strong market presence, combined with deep user engagement, has fueled the rapid growth of our advertising business. With over 34 strategic partners in the region, Truecaller Ads has built a solid foundation, and we're now entering an exciting new phase of expansion.

With Saraswati's appointment, we're strengthening our sales footprint across these key markets to offer more tailored, locally-relevant support to our partners and growing advertiser base. She brings a proven track record in digital advertising and deep regional expertise-perfectly aligned with our ambition to deliver innovative digital solutions and the highest level of customer service."

"I am thrilled to join Truecaller at such an exciting time of growth and innovation," said Saraswati Agarwal, Regional Sales Head for the Middle East and Africa at Truecaller. "With the launch of our new, high-impact ad formats, we are uniquely positioned to help brands connect more effectively with their audiences. I look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver smart, performance-driven advertising solutions that truly resonate across the region.

Looking ahead, I am excited to contribute to Truecaller's mission and broaden our footprint in MEA by unlocking new opportunities and building long-term value for our customers."

The advertising market in the MEA region is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the digital realm with the Advertising Market projected to reach USD 44,827 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024-2032 as per recent reports, fueled by increasing internet and smartphone penetration. Brands are shifting focus to programmatic advertising, mobile video, and influencer marketing to target the region's young, tech-savvy population.

Truecaller Ads solutions offer clients a powerful toolkit of video-first, interactive, and immersive ad formats that integrate seamlessly into the Truecaller app experience. This enables brands to create more engaging, high-recall brand moments during critical points of user attention.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands. Visit https://advertisers.truecaller.com for more information.

