German Cybersecurity Specialist Appointed as Primary Distributor for runZero to Drive Expansion in the DACH-Region

runZero, a leader in exposure management, today announced a strategic partnership with Aqaio, a German value-added distributor specializing in advanced IT security solutions. As runZero's primary channel partner in Germany, Aqaio will spearhead regional growth efforts by delivering runZero's expanded exposure management platform to organizations navigating today's increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

This alliance represents a significant milestone in runZero's wider EMEA growth strategy. Leveraging Aqaio's deep market expertise and established channel network, runZero can now accelerate its European expansion while offering localized support tailored to the specific needs of German organizations.

Partnership highlights include:

Localized Expertise: Aqaio brings in-depth knowledge of the German cybersecurity market, enabling specialized customer engagement and faster time-to-value.

Expanded Channel Reach: A top-tier network of resellers and systems integrators gain access to runZero's powerful exposure management platform, enabling them to offer comprehensive proactive cyber defense to their end customers.

Streamlined Distribution and Support: Aqaio will facilitate seamless implementation via dedicated consulting, logistics, and certified training services for partners and end users.

"This partnership with runZero is a strategic win for our channel ecosystem," said Richard Hellmeier, CEO at Aqaio. "They are no longer selling just another product they're delivering a vital capability. runZero's technology is fast to deploy, easy to integrate, and solves a foundational security challenge. It aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver holistic and forward-looking solutions to the market."

"In today's rapidly shifting threat landscape, partnerships like this are essential to delivering resilient, scalable cybersecurity," said Joe Taborek, Chief Revenue Officer at runZero. "Aqaio's proven expertise and reach across the German market empower us to extend access to the runZero Platform and strengthen cyber readiness from the ground up. Together, we're helping build a safer, smarter digital future."

About runZero

runZero provides a single source of truth for exposure management across your total attack surface. Without requiring agents, authentication, or appliances, runZero delivers the most complete and accurate visibility into every asset and exposure across internal, external, IT, OT, IoT, mobile, and cloud environments including uncovering unknown and unmanageable devices and broad classes of exposures that evade traditional tools. Founded in 2018 by HD Moore, runZero is trusted by more than 500 companies and 30,000 users worldwide to mitigate risks faster, meet compliance requirements, and improve overall security. Learn more at runZero.com.

About Aqaio

Aqaio partners with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs. We focus on new technological developments, which we supplement and expand with complementary solutions from market and technology leaders in the IT security field. We also provide 2nd level support and training for our partners and their end-customers. The product portfolio consists of high-end IT products that complement each other and can be combined to create integrated solutions. Additionally, Aqaio offers services such as consulting, marketing support, logistics, training, and technical support. For more information, visit: https://aqaio.com/

