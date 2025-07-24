Vesuvius Plc - Trading Statement

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

TRADING UPDATE

Vesuvius plc, a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, releases the following trading update in relation to H1 2025 and the trading outlook for the remainder of the year.

TRADING AND OUTLOOK

We have seen a continuation of the challenging market conditions we noted in our AGM Trading Update in May, with the wider uncertain macroeconomic environment and subdued global industrial activity persisting, leading to a continuing weakness in our end markets.

Against this backdrop, our Trading profit for H1 2025 is anticipated to be approximately £77 million, consistent with our expectations and reflecting both short-term cost reduction actions and the strong progress of our structural cost reduction programme.

We are now planning to exceed the objective of £45m of recurring cash cost savings we had set for 2028.

Contrary to our previous expectations, we now anticipate that these challenging market conditions will persist for the balance of the year. Consequently, the pricing environment remains difficult, in particular in Europe and China, limiting for the time being our ability to fully recover labour cost inflation. We however anticipate progressively improving our pricing performance over the second half of the year to partially recover those costs, albeit with a delayed effect.

As a result, we now expect our performance in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half with further progress postponed until 2026.

HALF YEAR RESULTS

Vesuvius will announce its 2025 half year results at 7.00am on Wednesday 6 August 2025.

