2025 Neurodiversity Celebration week at SFI Health "Every mind matters, Every action helps" provide useful insights to promote a "thinking-differently" community

SFI Health is proud to introduce global comprehensive initiatives to celebrate and support neurodiversity within its workforce. As a global company operating across multiple time zones and cultures, SFI Health recognizes that embracing diverse ways of thinking is essential to drive innovation, enhance employee wellbeing, and deliver superior value to customers worldwide.

"Every mind matters, Every action helps": SFI Health celebrates Neurodiversity to promote a "thinking-differently" community

Specifically, the 2025 edition of these initiatives, titled "Every mind matters, Every action helps", aims to foster a more inclusive, innovative, and supportive work environment for all team members, recognizing the unique strengths and perspectives that neurodiverse and neurotypical individuals bring to the organization.

As part of this commitment, the SFI Health EMEA, the regional office of SFI Health, has arranged a series of programs and resources, which all team members are encouraged to engage with and contribute to further strengthen inclusivity:

Webinar " A Celebration of Neurodiversity at SFI Health: Every Mind Matters, Every Action Helps hosted by Dr. Tony Lloyd, an internationally renowned consultant and trainer, specialising in neurodiversity. This educational session, addressed to employees, as well as open to commercial distributors, aims to deepen understanding of neurodiversity, and to help acknowledge the benefits from neuro-inclusion to build a stronger and more connected business community. Specifically, this could mean reshaping recruitment, onboarding and assessment processes by adopting a strength-based approach.

Virtual Awareness Session " Understanding Neurodiversity: ADHD, Autism Sensory Sensitivities This session provides an overview of ADHD and autism, their overlapping traits, lesser-known metabolic aspects of autism, and their impact on sensory challenges and workplace coping strategies. The event will also feature a personal testimonial from a person diagnosed as autistic after the age of 20, offering insights to promote better understanding, empathy, and support for a more inclusive work environment.

Employees Workshop: This collaborative workshop focuses on enhancing internal teamwork among colleagues: employees have been invited to share their thinking style, their approaches to problem-solving and communication, fostering greater mutual understanding and effective collaboration.

Following these events, a company-wide survey will be conducted to evaluate learning outcomes and assess employees' confidence in applying neurodiversity principles in their day-to-day work. The insights gathered will inform future initiatives, helping embed neuro-inclusion as a foundational pillar of SFI Health's culture.

"Neurodiversity refers to the natural variation in human brains and minds," said Dr. Tony Lloyd, consultant, psychotherapist, coach neurodiversity specialist. "Far from being a limitation, these differences have an evolutionary purpose and represent unique strengths from creative problem-solving and pattern recognition to hyperfocus and analytical thinking which can fuel innovation and competitive advantage

"Research shows that diverse workforces are linked to greater profitability and enhanced wellbeing," commented Matthew Brabazon, General Manager at SFI Health EMEA. "At SFI Health, this initiative aligns with our core values of promote diversity, respect, empathy, and continuous learning. By embracing 'thinking differently', we aim to unlock new ideas that serve our customers better and foster a culture where all employees feel valued

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Health combines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

