

Honda CR-V e:FCEV with a special wrap displaying the WCH Tokyo 25 logo

TOKYO, July 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today revealed some details of how it will support the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), which will be held from September 13 through 21, 2025. As an official global partner, Honda will contribute to the sustainability objectives of WCH Tokyo 25 and also by supporting athletes who strive to realize their dreams by pushing beyond their limits at this premier competition in the sport of track and field.The Honda theme for WCH Tokyo 25 is "Maximizing the excitement and inspiration from the athletes' great performance, through the realization of an environmentally-responsible and safe event by providing a wide variety of mobility products equipped with innovative technologies." Honda is planning to support the theme by providing its environmentally-responsible vehicles, including electric vehicles, to be used as the official vehicles of the WCH Tokyo 25.One such vehicle will be the Honda CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle, which will serve as the head umpire vehicle for both the men's and women's marathon races. The CR-V e:FCEV is a plug-in fuel cell vehicle that combines the benefits of a fuel cell vehicle-long driving range and short hydrogen refueling time-with plug-in battery charging, which further increases the convenience of driving the vehicle. During the WCH Tokyo 25, the CR-V e:FCEV will be fueled with "green hydrogen"-produced using renewable energy that emits no CO2 even during production-to contribute to the environmentally-conscious event operations.Moreover, Honda will provide the Honda CUV e: for use as camera bikes covering both men's and women's marathon races. The electric personal commuter scooter model was designed to realize quiet and clean mobility in urban areas.In addition to these models, Honda plans to support and energize the event with a diverse lineup of Honda mobility products, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).Furthermore, as a sponsor of the women's bibs, the Honda corporate logo will appear on the bibs worn by all participating female athletes-approximately 1,000 in total.Honda special World Athletics websiteHonda today launched its special World Athletics website, within its global corporate website, where it will continuously share Honda stories and passion for supporting athletes who take on challenges in the WCH Tokyo 25, and introduce a wide variety of Honda vehicles serving active roles during the event.URL:https://global.honda/jp/WorldAthletics/ (Japanese) Launched on July 24https://global.honda/en/WorldAthletics/ (English) Launch on July 31Based on the Honda vision for its sports activities - "To increase the number of people who take on challenges through sports activities and make the lives of all people more enjoyable" - Honda will continue to support various athletes who take on challenges toward the realization of their own dreams.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.