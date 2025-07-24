The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health Wins the 2025 Mukaidono Global Safety Award

Anzeige
24.07.2025 09:02 Uhr
TOYONAKA, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health was honored with an international award in recognition of its pioneering efforts in enhancing occupational safety and health systems and practices. The award was presented during an official ceremony at the Global Initiative for Safety, Health, and Well-being Conference, held on the sidelines of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of international and governmental organizations, as well as senior executives from over 57 countries. The Secretary-General of the National Council Eng. Eng. Majed Al-Fuwaiz received the award on behalf of the organization.

It is worth noting that the Mukaidono Global Safety Award was established by the Safety Associates Council (SA COUNCIL) of The Institute of Global Safety Promotion (IGSAP)

This award is considered one of the most prestigious global honors in the field of safety. It is granted to leaders and organizations that have made exceptional contributions and impactful initiatives at both national and international levels in advancing occupational safety, health, and well-being in the workplace.

This recognition comes in acknowledgment of the National Council's role in developing national policies, implementing training and awareness programs, and fostering international partnerships in the field.

These efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the appeal of the Saudi labor market by creating a safer and more sustainable work environment.

The Secretary-General affirmed that this honor reflects the Kingdom's deep-rooted national commitment to promoting a culture of safety and solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a key global partner in shaping the future of safe and healthy work.

Contact Information

PUREMINDS Agency
National Council for Occupational Safety and Health | Ncosh
e-marketing@pureminds.tv
+966 55 180 6364

.

SOURCE: National Council for Occupational Safety and Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/the-national-council-for-occupational-safety-and-health-wins-the-2025-mukaidono-global-s-1050460

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
