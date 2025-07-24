Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTCID: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") a Canadian gold and copper exploration company, is pleased to announce that its shares are now listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms.

This listing marks a significant step in Inspiration's strategy to expand its global investor base and increase access to European capital markets. With retail and institutional interest in precious and base metals surging, especially in light of gold reaching an all-time high this week, the Company views this listing as timely and strategically aligned with broader market sentiment.

"We're pleased to offer easier access to European investors at such a pivotal time for the gold sector," stated Charles Desjardins, President of Inspiration. "With gold prices at historical highs and copper playing a central role in the global electrification movement, investor appetite for high-quality exploration stories is growing. Listing on Tradegate enhances our visibility and reinforces our commitment to building shareholder value."

The Tradegate Exchange, operated by Tradegate AG, is one of Europe's most liquid venues for equities and exchange-traded products. It specializes in providing fast, transparent execution and attracts both retail and institutional investors across the continent. This listing involves no issuance of new shares or dilution of existing shareholders. Inspiration will continue to trade on The Canadian Securities Exchange, its primary exchange in Canada.

In conjunction with the Tradegate listing, the Company is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold-Copper project (the "Property" or the "Project") in Northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). A recently completed Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography ("AMRT") satellite survey (see Inspiration news release July 14, 2025) identified multiple high-priority gold and copper targets, particularly along the eastern Property boundary shared with Ramp Metals Inc., and just a few kilometres from Ramp's Rush copper-gold-silver discovery (see Ramp Metals news release dated June 6, 2025).

Figure 1: Location of Inspiration Energy's Rottenstone North Au-Cu Property, Northern Saskatchewan, with locations of the AMRT targets along the boundary with Ramp Metals and the trend of their Rush Discovery.



The targets are located along trend and parallel to the Rush Discovery corridor, with the strongest anomalies concentrated in the southern part of the Project (see Figure 1). The Company believes these results represent excellent drill-ready potential and is now formulating plans for a maiden drilling program.

"The AMRT survey results have exceeded our expectations," added Desjardins. "Our targets are structurally aligned with Ramp's Rush Discovery and lie in one of Canada's most underexplored and prospective mineral belts. The combination of technical data, proximity to known mineralization, and the current strength in commodity prices creates an exceptional backdrop for our upcoming exploration program."

The Rottenstone North Project is located in a historically underexplored area with favourable geology, and with gold and copper prices at multi-year and now record highs, the Company believes it is well positioned to deliver meaningful exploration value in the months ahead.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Inspiration's Project may not necessarily be indicative of mineralization on the Company's Property. Only the planned drilling program and follow-up field checking will confirm this exploration concept.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and exploring high-potential resource assets. Its mission is to unlock value through strategic exploration and responsible development. The Company's flagship asset, the Rottenstone North Gold Project, is located approximately 115 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and covers 4,512 hectares. It lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAMP), in a geologically active region with increasing exploration interest. Inspiration is advancing the Project using a combination of conventional and proprietary technologies, including the AMRT system, to efficiently define drill targets and drive future discovery. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

