PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - HERALBONY is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Gold Lion in the "Glass: The Lion for Change" category at the Cannes Lions 2025, the largest gathering of the creative communications industry.





The agency representing artists with disabilities



HERALBONY is a creative company that works with artists with disabilities. We craft unique brand experiences through art and storytelling, bringing inclusivity into business. By showcasing their unique expressions and sharing their narratives, we aim to change perceptions of disability and build a society where every 'difference' is valued.



Managing a collection of over 2,000 artworks by neurodiverse artists, we ensure fair royalties and foster a sustainable business model. Our in-house brand, HERALBONY, produces high-quality products infused with artistry and craftsmanship. Additionally, we collaborate with companies to co-create inclusive experiences and creative projects.



We also organize the HERALBONY Art Prize, an international award recognizing outstanding artists with disabilities. In July 2024, we established HERALBONY EUROPE in Paris-our first overseas subsidiary-to further expand our vision on a global scale.



Jury President's Comments from KR Liu (Global Head of Product Innovation & Marketing Partnerships for Platforms and Devices, Google)



'Glass: The Lion for Change' was established to celebrate campaigns that challenge gender inequality and stereotypes and drive societal and cultural change. This year, the scope of evaluation was expanded beyond gender to include disability, race, sexuality, and social inequality. Additionally, sustained, long-term impact was introduced as a new evaluation criterion, raising the standards even further.



Through the judging process, I learned about HERALBONY for the first time. As I deepened my understanding of the project, I was deeply moved by how HERALBONY creates opportunities for people with disabilities to thrive as artists and creators.



We were also highly impressed by HERALBONY's collaborative work with companies to create significant social impact. Instead of merely growing its own brand, HERALBONY ventured into co-creation with other organizations-a remarkable move that allows for broader and more meaningful societal transformation. I truly hope HERALBONY continues this initiative moving forward.



Official Website: https://www.heralbony.jp/en

Details about the Cannes Lions Award: https://www.heralbony.jp/en/topics/4356



