US tax credit cuts from the Republican Congressional budget bill have made more than 320 proposed solar and wind projects no longer economically viable, according to FTI Consulting. From pv magazine USA The early end of US federal tax credits for solar and wind projects may lead to many canceled proposed projects as the economic viability has come under question. "We conservatively estimate that more than 320 proposed wind and solar projects with a total capacity of over 100 GW would no longer be economically viable, making it significantly harder, if not impossible, to attract capital and meet ...

